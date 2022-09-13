Metaverse Injuries: Maimed in Virtual Worlds? Now You Can Sue

Metaverse injuries can happen. And now, a team of Metaverse lawyers is ready to take on your case.

Well now, lawyers are funny creatures. So, it is hard to know if this is for real, or a stroke of advertising genius. Either way, mind = blown.

A law firm based in Florida in the U.S. (of course it would be Florida) has decided that if you are injured in the Metaverse, they will help you sue whose ever fault you think it could be.

While it is hard to know what virtual injuries would make a case, actual injuries caused by people running around their living rooms in VR gear might be a thing. Who knows how many over-excited Metaverse enthusiasts will run into their glass sliding door and smash through into the garden on their face?

Law firm Morgan and Morgan say whether you get injured in the Metaverse or in real life, they have your back. They also claim to be America’s largest personal injury law firm.

They say while the Metaverse is fun, “the human body still exists in reality while the mind wanders the VR environment, and some individuals have become injured as a result of using these metaverse machines.”

The firm goes on to say that the otherworldly experiences that these devices offer are also their downfall. “Most VR headsets, such as the HTC Vive and Facebook’s Oculus Quest, are designed to completely remove the user from reality using a noise-canceling and sight-restricting headset, which has resulted in broken bones, concussions, and injuries to spectators who got too close to the user. Also, the VR user, with inhibited senses, might be unable to avoid dangerous elements in their surroundings, which can result in broken personal items or a trip to the hospital.”

Ouch! My face!

Metaverse at Work

The law firm claims that these devices were developed for entertainment. So when they are used in a work environment, and people sustain injuries, then this makes a good case for legal action against companies.

“Unfortunately, these devices were designed to focus strictly on entertainment, and some manufacturers have failed to emphasize safety in the manufacturing process, causing innocent people to sustain injuries during use. If you’ve been injured by a VR headset or any other metaverse device, our attorneys can help you file a lawsuit against the manufacturer and recover the damages you need to move on from the situation.”

The law firm go on to give examples of injuries sustained while people are immersed in the Metaverse. They say these people forget they are still in the real world. “In some cases, users have attempted to climb onto an elevated surface in the meta world and fallen on their faces because the surface doesn’t actually exist, which has resulted in disfigurement and expensive hospital bills for these individuals.”

Metaverse lawyers still have to wear suits, okay?

Who’s Liable for a VR Injury?

Morgan and Morgan say that manufacturers of VR equipment have yet to address safety regulations. “The problem is partially due to the ambiguous liability of VR injuries, as there are many contributing factors that can shift the liability onto different parties. For example, if a user misuses their VR headset and becomes injured, they’re likely liable for the damage because their actions were negligent. On the other hand, the manufacturer would be liable for the damage if the headset contained a defect that resulted in injury, but the user would have to prove that their use didn’t contribute to their injury.”

It’s a brave new world, and also stupid one. Be careful people!

