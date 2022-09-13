Miami Dade College to Host “What is Web3?” with Lab22c Sept.17

Miami, Sept. 13, 2022 – Miami Dade College’s (MDC) West Campus will host the first annual “What is Web3?” Conference on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

MDC has partnered with inaugural Presidential Innovation Fellow and Lab22c founder, Saif Ishoof, to organize Web3 educational sessions for the community. Participants will meet tech experts and attend sessions such as Basics on How to Open a Crypto Wallet, Cybersecurity in the Age of Crypto, Raising Kids with Interests in Tech and Web3, and How to Mint an NFT.

The conference will feature Ishoof, Eric Galen, partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP; Gianni D’Alerta, blockchain, marketing, and technology consultant; Jefferson Noël, author and Florida Memorial University professor; Laura Rodriguez, founder of The Miami Ape Web3 Agency; and other business leaders. Argos Applied Intelligence, event sponsor, and Teaching Digital Natives Inc. will also participate.

To register, visit https://calendar.mdc.edu/event/web3.

For more information, please contact Dianne Valdivia at dvaldiv1@mdc.edu.