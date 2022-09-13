Mophie announces new Apple-exclusive charging solutions | AppleInsider

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Mophie’s newest charging lineup aims to keep your new Apple gear topped up all day long.

Mophie’s new Powerstation Mini is a compact 5,000mAh battery that provides up to 20W of Power Delivery output.

Powerstation

The larger Powerstation boasts two USB-C PD ports, enabling users to charge two smaller devices or one larger one. In addition, its 10,000mAh battery is perfect for charging an iPhone 14 two full times.

Powerstation Wireless Stand with MagSafe

The Powerstation Wireless Stand with MagSafe features a 10,000mAh battery and holds an iPhone at the perfect angle for FaceTime calls, watching movies, or browsing social media.

For those who need more power, the Powerstation Pro boasts a 20,000mAh battery with a 45W USB-C PD output, perfect for charging a MacBook Air.

PowerStation Pro

Powerstation Pro XL