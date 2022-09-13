More dock strikes set to cause Christmas misery

Members of the Unite union at Felixstowe will walk out from 7am on September 27 to October 5.
The strike, which comes after staff rejected a seven percent pay rise, will coincide with a walkout in Liverpool. It may cripple pre-Christmas supplies and disrupt £700million of trade.
More than 1,900 workers walked out last month in the first strike to hit Felixstowe since 1989.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said Felixstowe port’s owners CK Hutchison were “eye-wateringly wealthy”. She added: “Rather than offer a fair pay offer, they have instead attempted to impose a real-terms pay cut. Unite has given its total support to its members at Felixstowe and that will continue until this dispute is resolved.”
The port’s bosses said: “We are very disappointed that Unite has announced this further strike act.
“The collective bargaining process has been exhausted and there is no prospect of agreement being reached. The port is in the process of implementing the 2022 pay award of seven per cent plus £500 which is backdated to January 1 2022.”
Unite called the rise a “sizeable pay cut” due to soaring inflation, saying that members rejected it by 82 percent on a 78 percent turnout.
National officer Bobby Morton said the company “tried to impose a pay deal. Further strike action will inevitably lead to delays and disruption to the UK’s supply chain but this is entirely of the company’s own making.”
Staff at the port of Liverpool will strike from September 19 to October 3.
George Kochanowski, chief executive of shipping container firm Staxxon, warned: “Felixstowe is going to have ripple effects.”
While trading consultancy Russell said: “The unknown ripple effect exposures will also be worrying risk managers responsible for port operators, shipping companies and anyone in the global connected economy.”
“The issue here is that many of these ports are already struggling under a large backlog of orders being processed at each port due to Covid.”
“So, it is justifiable to argue that the disruption at Felixstowe will not just impact UK trade but have a knock-on impact on European trade too.”
“It will cause disruption which will ultimately impact trade, resulting in less supply of certain goods. That could lead to higher price for consumers at the till at one end and the potential re-routing of trade.”
The UK Fashion and Textile Association trade body also predicted increased pressure on costs.
Adam Mansell, its chief executive, commented: “The Felixstowe dockworkers strike could have a very significant impact on the availability of products in stores at a time when supply chains are still fragile following the pandemic.”
“Combined with the continued lockdowns in China and ongoing global energy crisis, we could see real challenges in terms of availability.”
