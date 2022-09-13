Norwegian Seafood Council appoints Victoria Braathen as new UK director

The Norwegian Seafood Council has appointed Victoria Braathen as its new envoy to the UK.

Braathen started her position on 1 September, replacing Hans Frode Kielland Asmyhr, who had led the NSC’s marketing activities in the UK since September 2017.

Braathen has worked for the NSC for six years in various international posts including director of the NSC in China until July 2021. Since then, she has worked as head of market access and manager for its Norway operations.

“I’m delighted to join the team in the UK,” said Braathen on her appointment. “Working with the seafood industry is a huge privilege and I very much look forward to getting to know the market and stakeholders more closely.”

Braathen is from Tromsø, has a legal degree from the University of Bergen and has previous experience as a political advisor to the minister of fisheries and the mayor of Tromsø municipality.

“The UK is among Norway’s closest allies and one of Norway’s major trading partners,” said Braathen. “Our relationship is one we value, and I hope to build on the outstanding work already undertaken in this market, and further develop our position in an exciting and important territory for whitefish.”

Braathen has a number of key events in the pipeline with the National Young Chef of the Year Awards and National Fish & Chip Awards. She also has a royal visit celebrating innovation and collaboration between Norway and the UK, showcasing Norway’s greatest export and the UK’s favourite dish, fish & chips.