Ozzy Osbourne on ‘nightmare’ surgery leaving him unable to lift head

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, has had several health problems in recent years after he suffered from a fall in 2019, resulting in him undergoing multiple spinal surgeries. The Black Sabbath frontman has now opened up to Zane Lowe about his “nightmare” surgery that left him suffering even more than he was prior to the operation.
Ozzy was joined by his wife Sharon Osbourne as he spoke candidly to Zane about his life in recent years and his music return.
Zane asked: “If you don’t mind me asking, how was surgery? You look fantastic and you sound fantastic.”
Ozzy began in response: “Well, I’m somewhat better but it’s gonna take a while for me to get my balance back, I can only just do the best I can.”
Former X Factor judge Sharon chimed in, stating that her husband was in a really “bad” way before the pandemic hit in 2020.
The increasingly frail star, who closed the event with his unexpected performance, had to make use of a support frame behind him while he sang.
It functioned to make sure he didn’t topple off the raised platform on which he stood, protecting him against more of the agonising neck and spine pain he’d suffered in the past.
The singer recently settled rumours over whether he actually suffers from Parkinson’s disease by clarifying that he actually has Parkin, a genetic condition which is similar.
He was adamant that he hasn’t suffered from shaking, but says that the other health issues he has been plagued with have left wife Sharon stressed and absolutely heartbroken.
“My Parkinson’s doctor says, ‘I’ve got to tell you something, I’ve seen all kinds of Parkinson’s but yours is the mildest ever’,” Ozzy revealed in an interview The Sun
“I don’t even know how anyone worked out I had it in the first place,” he exclaimed.
Ozzy also has an intense appetite for his working life, in spite of his neurological pain, and often has the urge to spring out of bed like “a f****ng animal”.
