Ozzy Osbourne on ‘nightmare’ surgery leaving him unable to lift head

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, has had several health problems in recent years after he suffered from a fall in 2019, resulting in him undergoing multiple spinal surgeries. The Black Sabbath frontman has now opened up to Zane Lowe about his “nightmare” surgery that left him suffering even more than he was prior to the operation.

Ozzy was joined by his wife Sharon Osbourne as he spoke candidly to Zane about his life in recent years and his music return.

Zane asked: “If you don’t mind me asking, how was surgery? You look fantastic and you sound fantastic.”

Ozzy began in response: “Well, I’m somewhat better but it’s gonna take a while for me to get my balance back, I can only just do the best I can.”

Former X Factor judge Sharon chimed in, stating that her husband was in a really “bad” way before the pandemic hit in 2020.

