PCCW Global Collaborates With Syntropy To Deliver Network On Demand Through Web3 Open Bandwidth Exchange

Palo Alto, CA /Herndon, VA /Hong Kong , Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PCCW Global, a leading international telecommunications service provider, is collaborating with Syntropy, a Web3 network software company, to deploy and operate Syntropy’s Distributed Autonomous Routing Protocol (“DARP”) nodes at strategic locations within the PCCW Global network.

Syntropy clients will pay to use routes identified by PCCW Global’s DARP nodes as the best paths, allowing the provider to monetise unused bandwidth. Up until now, network operators have been unable to generate revenue from under-utilised links across their network. Syntropy and PCCW Global’s collaboration represents a major step forward towards establishing an industry standard settlement layer for bandwidth on demand.

Web3 application developers, network infrastructure engineers and technical application owners can purchase network services on demand through an API. Transparent usage-based pricing marks a fundamental shift towards Web3 and away from legacy business models that create market inefficiencies.

Mr Domas Povilauskas, Co-founder & CEO of Syntropy, said, “This collaboration marks a tectonic shift as major enterprises begin adopting blockchain-based solutions and realise their immense potential. By joining forces with PCCW Global to build the Open Bandwidth Exchange (“OBX”), we will dramatically improve the public Internet, enabling businesses to get the fastest, most reliable paths between their data centres.”

Syntropy’s technology is one of the few use cases of Web3 that have true utility and widespread enterprise use cases. OBX is unlocking previously untapped bandwidth potential to prepare the Internet for the demands of VR, AR and the metaverse. The infrastructure built by PCCW Global will become a key part of Syntropy’s OBX, allowing companies to purchase bandwidth on demand in the fastest, most cost-effective way.

Mr Paul Gampe, CTO of PCCW Global, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Syntropy and deploy DARP nodes across our network. This collaboration allows us to provide Syntropy clients with best-in-class bandwidth on demand and increase monetisation of our global infrastructure”.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is building the next generation of the Internet infrastructure to make it ready for Web3. The open project is making the Internet quicker, more secure and reliable, and managed by its users while helping internet and telecommunications companies decrease latency, improve performance and save resources. Syntropy’s distributed autonomous routing protocol (DARP) connects data centers across the globe and routes the data optimally while preserving privacy through native end-to-end encryption. Syntropy is already used by FTSE 100 companies. Syntropy was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and engineers who launched thriving data center and communications companies who faced the critical shortcoming of the current internet infrastructure and wanted to improve upon it. The company is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.syntropynet.com

About PCCW Global

PCCW Global is a leading international communications service provider, offering the latest mobility, voice and data solutions to multinational enterprises, telecommunications partners, cloud and application service providers. With a network footprint reaching over 3,000 cities in 160+ countries across five continents, our truly global coverage combined with local on-the-ground knowledge has helped us build best-in-class global connections linking Africa, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Our network supports a portfolio of integrated communications services including connectivity, applications, and tailored solutions integrated and orchestrated by the Console Connect on-demand digital Software Defined Interconnection® platform, one of the first global platforms to fully automate switching and routing of all communications for seamless interconnection.

To learn more about PCCW Global, please visit www.pccwglobal.com