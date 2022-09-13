Penny Lancaster in crowd as cop as Queen’s coffin arrives in London

Loose Women star Penny Lancaster has been spotted wearing her police uniform at RAF Northolt after flying from Edinburgh this afternoon.

Pictures show the 51-year-old standing next to the car carrying the coffin, as members of the public paid their respects in London.

Sir Rod Stewart’s wife became a special constable for City of London Police last year.

On Good Morning Britain this week, she discussed being a part of the police force during such an emotional time.

Penny told the hosts it was “a great privilege” to work at the Queen’s memorial service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

She added: “I signed the oath of Office of Constable to Her Majesty the Queen just over a year ago, April last year, and just as the seamless tie between Her Majesty and King Charles III, my oath will now be with the King.”

The former model will continue to police the Queen’s funeral on Monday.