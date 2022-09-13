Protect your pets from wildfire smoke

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) – Smoke continues to pour into the Tahoe Basin from the Mosquito Fire. The bad air quality we are seeing doesn’t just affect your family, it can be harmful for pets too.

“If the air quality is unhealthy for humans, it’s also unhealthy for animals,” said Rebecca Goff, clinic manager at the Nevada Humane Society.

Poor air quality can make it hard for dogs and cats to breathe.

“It can cause coughing, it can cause sneezing, eye discharge, their eyes can be itchy,” said Goff.

The Nevada Humane Society recommends keeping your pets indoors if you can.

“Definitely restrict high energy outdoor activities, no walks, no running, nothing that would be exerting a lot of energy,” she said.

“Keep your doors and windows shut. If you have air conditioning, run that air conditioning to filter the air as well.”

Smoke like this also impacts wildlife. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says some animals could be wandering through your neighborhood trying to flee smoke or flames.

“It’s really important just to be cognizant that there might be animals in the area and to give them their space,” said Jessica Wolff, NDOW Wildlife Education Coordinator.

Wolff says you should not entice wildlife to stick around in residential areas by feeding them.

“Make sure you don’t have any food or water resources that are going to keep them there,” she said.

“Just like us, they are looking for food, water and shelter.”

As the smoke continues to intensify, watch your pets closely. You can always ask your vet for more information.

