Putin warned ‘frustration is growing’ as officials furious with leader

Vladimir Putin is facing major dissidence inside Russia, as officials from St Petersburg and Moscow districts are calling on the Russian President to resign. The local lawmakers cite Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “detrimental to the security of Russia and its citizens” as the main reason for demanding the Russian President’s resignation.

CNN’s TV anchor Ana Cabrera introduced her segment by saying: “In Russia, a sign that frustration with Vladimir Putin and his unprovoked invasion is growing.

Ms Cabrera said: “Deputies from 18 municipal districts in Moscow and St. Petersburg have now signed a petition demanding Putin’s resignation, calling his action quote ‘detrimental’ to Russia’s and its citizens’ future.”

When asked whether it was a very serious and very rare rebuke from these officials, CNN’s senior international correspondent Frederik Pleitgen said: “I would certainly say that it’s very rare and it certainly is something that definitely is noteworthy as well.

“Especially if look at the state of the opposition in Russia right now where many opposition officials are in jail, have been sidelined or have been exiled.”