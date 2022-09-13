Russia troops ‘pleading’ commanders to return and ‘pick them up’

Mr Hendrix reported local Ukrainian civilians had overheard Russian soldiers calling for their top generals to come back and save them via radio transmissions. The Washington Post reporter claimed that the abandoned soldiers had begun stealing clothes from civilian houses in order to hide from Ukraine’s military drones and blend in with the civilian population. Mr Hendrix told Michelle Hussain that they had also stolen bicycles and cars in order to flee from the war zone and escape.

BBC Today host Mishal Hussain said: “And what did you observe Steve about the nature of the battle in and around this place? Were the Russians driven out rather than retreated?”

Mr Hendix said: “They sort of fled in this case the senior people left almost immediately when the Ukrainian forces arrived in the area, these are the accounts of the people who live there.

“And the ones who were left behind tended to be junior, very young, the people over there describe overhearing their radio conversations pleading with commanders to return and pick them up.

“Basically they were told you’re on your own, they then went into houses and took civilian clothes to sort of conceal themselves from the drones.

