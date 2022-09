He added: “It’s a simple step that could literally, and I mean literally, save your life.”

The video then went on, showing the doctor explaining the “stunningly effective” test only takes 30 minutes.

At the end of the colonoscopy, the doctor told Reynolds that they’d found an “extremely subtle polyp” on the right side of his colon.

“This was potentially life-saving for you — I’m not kidding, I’m not being overly dramatic,” the doctor told the actor.