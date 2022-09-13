Shifting towards an informal Scandi-style monarchy might help King Charles show his softer side

Impromptu walkabouts will become a feature of a more informal, “Scandinavian” style of monarchy under Charles III, royal observers predict.

Sweden, Norway and Denmark have remained constitutional monarchies with their sovereigns adopting a less formal, “bicycling” style.

The Norwegian royals cultivated a folksy image over decades, aimed at retaining public support. The family even embraced Mette-Marit, a former waitress and single mother with a past involving partying and recreational drug use as the bride of heir-to-the-throne Crown Prince Haakon.

Gordon Brown has said he expects Charles to perform his duties in a more “approachable” and informal way than his mother Elizabeth II, with a slimmed-down royal family on display. The Royals will become “more like a Scandinavian monarchy – but not in a bad way”, the former Prime Minister suggested on the BBC.

Buoyed by the outpouring of support from well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace during his “spontaneous” walkabout last Friday, the new King wants to get as close to as many of his subjects as possible.

Aware the monarch can seem a distant figure, aides describe a tactile individual who enjoys glad-handing crowds.

Crown Prince Haakon & Crown Princess Mette-Marit Of Norway met the future King and the Queen consort, Camilla, on a visit to the UK (Photo: PA)

The King will take on more public engagements than the Queen was able to perform in her final years and is expected to spring more walkabouts on his security detail.

A deft media performer, who invited in TV documentary crews to advance his campaigns as Prince of Wales, Charles approved the presence of cameras at the Accession Council ceremony, when he was officially proclaimed King.

The Palace used Instagram stories to give people a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the day.

Mark Borkowski, the PR guru, told i : “The monarchy will be more ‘touchy-feely’ with Charles. He has a keen emotional intelligence. You saw that in his first speech as King when he demonstrated empathy with Harry and Meghan. He didn’t need to say that.”

The reputation management expert added: “The Palace walkabout was actually pure Diana, that was her influence. It looked impromptu but I think he planned it.

“He’s been thinking about and planning the transition since Philip died. His mother’s funeral allows him to show that more vulnerable side to the nation.”

John Bridcut, the documentary maker who produced the landmark 70th birthday BBC documentary in which Charles stated he would give up making political interventions when King, said: “There is a spontaneity and naturalness which people will notice.

“Many people felt a personal connection with the Queen: I think they will feel it in spades with King Charles. It will be a more personal reign, without shedding the dignity of his position.”

A King Charles willing to unburden himself emotionally could be seen as a concession to Prince Harry, who has blamed his father for the anguish he felt about the death of his mother, Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

Charles could look to the Netherlands for inspiration, where members of the “bicycling” Dutch monarchy eschew royal palaces, work regular jobs and send their children to state schools.

On inheriting the throne in 2013 after his mother’s abdication, King Willem-Alexander told his subjects they needn’t address him as “your majesty.”

“I’m not a protocol fetishist,” the laid-back King said. “For me, it is about people feeling at ease when I’m with them.” He had no problems with protests against his hereditary ascent, he added.

However, King Charles is unlikely to dispense entirely with centuries of pomp and pageantry and is sticking close to the formalities of the long-established plan following the death of his mother.

And an informal monarchy has proved to offer little protection to a monarchy from scandals and the vicissitudes of public opinion.

Public confidence in King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Máxima hit an all-time low this year, with just 54 per cent saying they have faith in the monarch.

Controversies over holidays during the pandemic and an 18th birthday party for oldest daughter Amalia during lockdown hit the family’s popularity.

The King receives an annual salary of €1m (£866,000) plus €5m for staff, although the actual cost to the Dutch taxpayer for the whole family is around €60m – three in five respondents said the cost was too high, in a recent poll.

In Britain, the Sovereign Grant for the Queen was set at £86.3m in the year 2021/22, not including security costs. Work on Buckingham Palace, which is undergoing a 10-year refurbishment plan, drove up total spending for the year to £102.4m.

King Charles’s strained relationship with Harry has echoes in Norway, where Princess Martha Louise, a businesswoman and a self-described clairvoyant, has refused calls to give up her royal title over her engagement to a Los Angeles-based “shaman”, who claims the power to split atoms.

Whilst there could be a little less “stiff upper lip” from the new King, there are limits to the extent that Charles, 74 in November, can credibly reinvent himself and the monarchy.

“Charles is acting as a bridge for William to take over,” Borkowski said.

“There are big issues like the future of the Commonwealth for the head of state to address. Charles can experiment with TikTok but there won’t be a full on flip into modernity.”

Music and laughter will become a feature of the Carolean age, symbolised by regular guests in the new King’s court.

Stephen Fry and Jools Holland are both part of the King’s circle, along with comedians who share Charles’s love of absurd humour.

The King has forged a bond with Jim Moir, (aka Vic Reeves), after working together on a Sky series celebrating heritage craft skills.

Last year, Charles invited the Poet Laureate Simon Armitage to join him in his eco-friendly shed at his Welsh residence, where the pair discussed themes of nature, creativity and poetic inspirations for a Radio 4 programme.