Categories
Sports

SHS tennis finishes second at Mason Invite


Sturgis Trojan logo

The Sturgis tennis team was supposed to play Otsego on Monday afternoon.

But consistent sprinkles right around the time of the match dampened expectations of being able to play. A decision was made to play the match on Thursday afternoon. The Trojans are also scheduled to host Coldwater that day at 4 p.m., so they will play a double header.

This past Saturday, the Trojans traveled to the Mason Invitational. Sturgis finished in second, just behind Battle Creek Lakeview. There were nine total teams in attendance.

A pair of Sturgis singles players won their flights.

George Ebert at second singles and Grady Miller at fourth singles both took home invitational titles.

Ebert was able to win in a third set tiebreaker over Marshall’s Evan Costa with a 10-6 score to win the match. Prior to that, Costa won the first set 6-4, but Ebert was able to win the second 6-3 and force a tiebreaker situation.

Ebert’s first two matches came over Mason and St. Joseph.

In fourth singles play, Miller won in straight sets at 7-5, 7-5 over Battle Creek Lakeview’s Chase Oursler to claim the tournament title. Miller won his opening two matches over St. Joseph and Jackson Northwest to make the finals.Sturgis’ other two singles players each finished in second place.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.