Starbucks thinks you’ll want to collect NFTs to earn rewards | Engadget

Starbucks is jumping on the Web3 bandwagon. On Monday, the company detailed , an upcoming extension to its popular rewards program that will allow customers to collect NFTs. You can probably guess where this is going. Every NFT will have a points value based on its rarity, and as you earn more tokens, you’ll unlock new experiential rewards. Those could include a virtual expresso martini-making, an invite to events at Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and a trip to Costa Rica to visit one of the company’s coffee suppliers.

There will be a few ways to collect the tokens, which Starbucks has taken to calling “digital collectible stamps.” By completing “journeys” – essentially games and quizzes – you’ll earn “journey stamps.” Naturally, Starbucks will also let you skip all that and buy “limited-edition stamps” directly through the Starbucks Odyssey website. You won’t even need any cryptocurrency in that case, with the company accepting credit cards. If you’re worried about the potential environmental impact of Starbucks adding a Web3 component to its rewards program, the company says Odyssey will use a proof-of-stake blockchain built by Polygon.

“Our vision is to create a place where our digital community can come together over coffee, engage in immersive experiences, and celebrate the heritage and future of Starbucks,” said Brady Brewer, Starbucks executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Starbucks employees and Rewards members can join a waitlist to try Odyssey later this year.