New figures released today by the ONS show that wages in “real terms” fell by 2.8 percent from May to July this year. The average workers’ total pay excluding bonuses was 5.2 percent while for those with bonuses it was 5.5 percent. Head of pensions at Aegon Kat Smith stated that today’s figure was important for pensioners as it is used for one of the measures in the state pension “triple lock formula”.

Ms Smith said: “Under the triple lock, the state pension rises annually at the highest of earnings growth, total pay for three months to July, price inflation September CPI figure, or 2.5 percent a year.

“With inflation into double-digits, average earnings of 5.5 percent isn’t expected to be the deciding factor in next April’s state pension increase.

“The state pension is likely to increase by around double this at over 10 percent, confirmed in September’s inflation figure published next month.”

Inflation has hit a fresh 40-year high recently with the current level in the UK being 10.1 percent. It has caused living standards to drop at their sharpest rate since post-war rationing.

