Synopsys To Seed Startup Innovation With AI-Powered Chip Design Tools In The Cloud

Synopsys Cloud Synopsys

Leading EDA (Electronic Design Automation) chip design tools bellwether, Synopsys, recently announced a new program for tech startups that could help foster innovation in many markets and industries. The Synopsys Cloud Startup program has been rolled out in an effort to put powerful AI-driven chip design software and services into the hands of startups that don’t have the infrastructure or capital to invest in the same world-class tools that virtually all the major chip players utilize. In short, you can think of Synopsys Cloud Startup as a chip design infrastructure as a service for startups. The initiative will also be driven in collaboration with high profile VC firm, Mayfield, in order to further resource and help guide some of these exciting fledgling companies.

Synopsys Goes Johnny Appleseed With Cloud EDA Tools For Startups

Underpinning the Synopsys Cloud Startup program is a new offering from the company that my colleague Marco Chiappetta reported on back in March, known as Synopsys Cloud, which ushers in the ability for the semiconductor industry to access and utilize Synopsys AI-infused EDA and verification software tools as a service (SaaS). Synopsys Cloud was announced in partnership with Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform, with optimized infrastructure, management and maintenance by Synopsys. Alternatively, customers can follow a BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) model as well, if a cloud or hybrid cloud infrastructure is already in place.

Synopsys Cloud Deployment And Usage Models Synopsys

Customers typically follow a pay-per-use or cloud subscription-based model for Synopsys Cloud services and infrastructure, but with the Synopsys Cloud Startup program, cutting-edge startups in the $1 – $3 million dollar range that qualify, can get access to these powerful chip design tools for free. As you might imagine, as a scrappy startup with limited resources, cost management is critical and free, world-class chip design tools are the best kind of design tools.

Synopsys Cloud Startup Program Details Synopsys

As you can probably surmise, Synopsys’ goal is that a burgeoning community of designers and inventors will quite literally be raised on the company’s innovative chip design and verification tools. And of course eventually, when these up-starts grow to larger companies, get acquired or go IPO, Synopsys will then have a pipeline of partner startups it can convert to paying customers.

Synopsys And Mayfield Partner To Jumpstart Innovation

Finally, tech startups don’t just need cutting-edge design tools to get off the ground, but also critical investment from the venture capital community. Likewise, Synopsys is in the business of EDA tools innovation and not global venture capital, so proper professional guidance in this endeavor is key, for both the startups and Synopsys as well – and that’s where Mayfield comes in. Mayfield is a global VC firm with over 50 years of experience in working with and building startups into major players. Founded in 1969, Mayfield is involved with over 500 companies currently, 120 of which have gone IPO and 200 of which have been acquired.

Some Of Mayfield’s Previous VC Partnerships Mayfield

Mayfield’s goal in this collaboration with the Synopsys Cloud Startup program is to help vet startups alongside Synopsys, and then offer them critical funding and guidance in the early stages. It’s a proverbial 1-2 punch of sorts, with Synopsys providing the silicon design resources and expertise, and Mayfield providing capital and advice.

Moving forward together, Synopsys and Mayfield hope to help grow the startup ecosystem and help make them more capital-efficient, with better time-to-market dynamics and execution, in a proverbial win-win for all parties involved. Without question, the Synopsys Cloud Startup program should be fun to watch, as these small but mighty market innovators are equipped with the same powerful design and verification tools the big players have the luxury of working with everyday.