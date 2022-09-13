Tennis Season is Underway – Lubbock Christian University Athletics

LAWTON, Okla. (September 13, 2022) – The Lubbock Christian University tennis program completed their season-opening event, Cameron Invite, over the weekend, and there were several performances to build the momentum for their first set if dual matches this weekend in Colorado.



The two programs combined for 13 single-match wins and 12 doubles-match wins, with the Lady Chaps program claiming eight individual wins and each program winning six doubles matches.



Freshman Maya Adler went 2-1 in women’s action and she finished second in her flight. Her only loss was to Micaela McSpadden (Midwestern State), who was the No.1 last season at Emporia State. LCU’s Anastasiia Khrustaleva and Taylor Nichols also went 2-1. Khrustaleva, who brings Division I experience (Troy) to the LCU roster, suffered a tie-breaking loss in her opening set to last season’s Lone Star Conference Player of the Year, Vasilisa Polunova of Cameron, but rebounded to win her next two matches. Nichols suffered her only loss in a tiebreaker as well. Lauren Shinneman and Anna Turner teamed up to be to the top doubles team for LCU, as they went 2-1. LCU had five doubles teams and each had at least one win.



On the men’s side, Kelly Giese had the top performance, as the freshman defeated Tomas Almeida (Cameron), who was last season’s LSC Newcomer of the Year. After dropping the opening set 6-1, Giese bounced back to win 7-6 and the tie-breaking set 10-7. Martins Abamu also had a notable victory, defeating 2018 ITA Rookie of the Year recipient Luis Diaz Argente of Midwestern State. Abamu teamed up with Herman Aguirre in doubles competitions and went 2-1, joining doubles tandems of Giese & Braden Tipton and Alex Donnelly & Matthijs Mallee to claim two wins in doubles play. Donnelly & Mallee were the only LCU doubles program to not suffer a loss (2-0).



The Chaps and Lady Chaps programs each head to Pueblo, Colo. this week for the Pueblo Duals, which will mark the first team matches for each program. The LCU women will have four dual matches, facing Colorado College Thursday, Nebraska Kearney and Metropolitan State of Denver Friday and Colorado Mesa Saturday. The men play a similar schedule, facing Colorado College Thursday, Metropolitan State of Denver, Friday and Colorado Mesa Saturday.

