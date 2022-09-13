Trifo Ollie: The Budget Robovac for Pet Owners

The Trifo Ollie Pet edition can gather up lots of pet hair from your home, but you’ll need a lot of patience with this robot vacuum due to mapping issues. It features a big dustbin and works great on wood and tile floors, as well as carpets. The Trifo Ollie is a budget vacuum with some neat features that you should consider, but it’s far from perfect. Specifications Dimensions: 14.2 x 3.3 inches

14.2 x 3.3 inches Dustbin Capacity: 600ml

600ml Battery Life: 120 minutes

120 minutes Brand: Trifo

Trifo Price: $300

$300 Power: 4000Pa Pros Great suction power

Long work time

Special tool for pet hair

Video surveillance

Allows communication with pets Cons Difficult mapping system

Gets “scared” by pets Buy This Product

Time is a precious currency that we all try to get as much of as possible. Between work, sitting around in traffic, cooking, and so on, there’s little time left over for quality family time. Therefore, when we knew we could win some of that time by delegating one of the annoying chores on our list, we jumped at the chance. What chore is that? Vacuuming. If you have kids or lots of pets, you know just how much constant vacuuming is required to keep a bare minimum of cleanliness in the house.





The easiest fix there is these days is to get a robot vacuum cleaner; this one will sweep up the floor, clean the space under the couch where you haven’t bothered to vacuum in forever, and then smartly return back to recharge without you having to give it a second thought.

If you need a robovac that won’t cost you an arm and a leg but will still do its job, then the Trifo Ollie is a good choice. The Trifo Ollie is a cool-looking robovac with a very affordable price tag. You can get it from Amazon for $300, which is a decent price point for robovacs. With that in mind, however, your expectations for this robot’s performance should also be restrained.

Should you want to get the Trifo Ollie, we have a discount code for you, pushing the price further down. You can use the 10% off code: YKZ8KT5Q by September 30th, 2022 on Amazon.





Unboxing the Trifo Ollie

We have to give it to Trifo; the Ollie is beautifully packaged. Here’s what you’ll find inside:

Ollie robot vacuum

Charging dock

Power cable

Main and side brush

HEPA filter

Pet hair extractor

Filter

“Fun & Fresh” Laser Pointer

Documentation

I should mention that the Ollie comes in multiple variations, including with a mop. What I got, however, is the “pet” version, which means mine had both the roller brush and the pet hair extractor feature.

Stylish but Familiar

The Trifo Ollie has the same familiar look we’ve become accustomed to when it comes to robot vacuums. It has a round form, but doesn’t sport the shiny white finish that’s so commonplace, but rather a black and bronze combo. The body of the robot is all black, while the flap is bronze in color.

Visible on top of the robot are two buttons – one for powering it up and one for cleaning jobs. Once you lift the hinged lid, you’ll find a light for the Wi-Fi connection and a reset button. You can also access the dust bin from there. Once you lift the dust bin, you can also remove the filter.

On the front of the vacuum, there’s the mapping sensor alongside the cameras. The device even features a 1080p HD camera as well as a time-of-flight (ToF) depth sensor to help send motion presence alerts to your phone. We’ll discuss those later on.

When you flip the device, you’ll notice the corner brush, the main brush, a shopping cart-type wheel, and two main wheels. The brush can be removed easily and replaced with the pet hair extractor.

Ollie has a claimed suction power of 4,000 Pa and a 5,200 mAh battery that will allow it to clean your home for about two hours (if the space requires it, of course). The higher suction power you set for it, the quicker the battery will get drained. A full charge is completed in two hours and a half.

The robot is 14.2 inches in diameter and 3.3 inches in height, which means that it can easily get under the couch or bed. The charging base is also fairly small in size, so you won’t have an issue finding a space for it. Ollie weighs 13 lbs, so you can move it around easily, if needed.

Setting Up Ollie

So, you have the Ollie all set up in your home, you found a good spot for it, you plugged in the charging base, and placed the robot vacuum near it. Now’s the time to download the Trifo app for your device, whether it runs on iOS or Android.

Here is where I encountered my first issues with Ollie. I have two Wi-Fi networks at home – one 2.4Hz and one 5Hz. Ollie only works with the 2.4Hz one, so I thought all would be well. Wrong. My random, super-long password, was a problem. It seems that you can’t connect the Ollie to your Wi-Fi network if you have a password that exceeds 18 characters.

Of course, that required some deep diving into the router settings, setting up a new password, and so on. Once that was eventually settled, and Ollie was connected to the network, it ran some system updates. This, of course, is great, although it did keep my phone blocked for a while because you can’t switch apps while the update is happening.

The Trifo App

The Trifo app is fairly easy to use and abounds in features. You can order the robovac to clean up certain rooms, or place virtual walls to prevent the robot from entering certain areas, such as where you have cables, and more. You can name the rooms in your home, set the suction power, and enable or disable low space cleaning and edge cleaning. You can also check the cleaning history and whether you should do a maintenance check on the brushes and filter.

Another thing you can do from the app is to start up the video feed. In this way, you can “see” the world from Ollie’s point of view. In our case, we often saw the cat harassing the robot.

It’s also possible to turn on motion detection. If you do this, the robot will send a notification to your phone every time it senses movement, thus acting as a security guard for your home. We didn’t feel this was a feature that was worth the bother in our home since we have a more advanced security system in place, but it’s still a nice gimmick.

Cleaning With Ollie

Let’s be clear about something: Ollie does a good job at cleaning. It lifts up dust, dirt, and hair. All the hair. In our home, there’s a lot of that going around, with two long-haired adults, a cat and a dog that play around enough for their fur to fly everywhere.

We tested the Ollie with the regular brush and found that it quickly had a lot of hair tangled around it. We switched to the pet hair extractor accessory, which features a rubber lip, made specifically to help pull out all that short pet hair that sticks to everything.

The floors are truly cleaner if Ollie completes the job, and the carpets are well vacuumed as well. I do have to mention, however, that I only have short and flat rugs, so I don’t know how well Ollie would perform on shaggy carpets. Of course, shaggy rugs aren’t friends with vacuums in general, much less robots. Ollie cleans in a linear pattern, which is great because it doesn’t leave areas uncleaned, going from wall to wall (or wall to obstacle) in straight lines. If you want it to go clean the edges properly, you’ll have to enable “Edge cleaning” from the app, though.

As you may have noticed, I said “if Ollie completes the job.” That’s because it’s a complete hassle to get the Ollie to go places.

Mapping the house was a disaster. The advice, as with any robot vacuum, is to allow it to enter all rooms in the house. Of course, I opened all doors and let it do its thing. After a few minutes and a room and a half I suddenly hear “I’ve done my chores. Heading back to the charging station!”

Wait, what? I took control of the robot with the app and manually drove it to a new room. It spun around a bit, forgot all previous mapping, and started again. A few minutes later it once more said it was done. I was about “done” with it as well.

Truth be told, my cat had been super curious about the vacuum and constantly swapped at it, stood a foot away from it, and never gave it any peace. Figuring the cat may be the issue, I grabbed the orange fluff and put him in the bathroom. The mapping went a lot better once that happened, although I still had to take control of it a few times and ask it to clean the room. Truly, it was time-consuming and a lot more effort than it should be.

If the difficult first mapping was the fault of the cat, then that’s an issue since Ollie is designed with pet owners in mind. I’m completely sure that my cat can’t be the only one on a mission to kill the robot invading his home.

The next day, cleaning time came again, and the device had completely forgotten all the mapping it had done the day before. The next day, same story. I had to take control of the device and drive it around once it mistakenly thought it was between four walls, with no door, even though the door was wide open and two people could fit through it at the same time.

Whether this was an issue restricted to my Ollie or if this is a general problem, I cannot know. Thankfully, I found a solution to its tendency to forget the entire map every time I started a new cleaning job: assigning room names. Once I went into the app following this path More Features > Map Management > Edit, and assigned room names, Ollie no longer forgot the map.

But this didn’t fix all the issues. I would assign a cleaning job in the kitchen, living room, and hallways, and it would chime with the classic “I’ve done my chores” without exiting the first room because it mistakenly thought the door was closed.

At this point, every time I ran Ollie, I’d lock the cat in a bedroom so it would no longer disturb the robot, since the constant feline vigilance seemed to be a direct cause of Ollie’s premature task completion. It’s not ideal at all, but it’s the only alternative I found to always having to drive Ollie around manually. In the screenshot above, I had assigned Ollie to clean all rooms except the blue one, where I was holed up with the pets. The screenshot captures the moment I heard Ollie announce it was done cleaning. Obviously, it had not touched the brown or purple areas.

On the other hand, these issues weren’t constant. Sometimes, Ollie would thoroughly run its cleaning jobs, going from room to room, under the kitchen cabinets, near the guinea pig enclosure picking up all the bedding she kicked out, under the couch, checking all the corners, and so on.

The Features and the Gimmicks

Much like with any other robovac, you can schedule cleaning jobs, which is super useful. You can also hook up the Trifo app with Google Home or Alexa and use voice controls to run cleaning jobs.

Also, as mentioned in the box description, Ollie comes with a laser pointer. This device looks like a flat mouse, requires an AAA battery, and can also fit an air freshener. If you attach the device to the Ollie, make sure to place it near one of the vents. My robot came with a few lemon-scented sticks, which was nice. The laser pointer, however, did not manage to distract my bossy cat who saw Ollie as an intruder that required constant surveillance.

Should You Buy the Trifo Ollie?

Ollie is sold for about $300 on Amazon right now. We have to say it’s a good option for this price point. While the mapping issues were plentiful, Ollie truly does a good job at cleaning the house and gathering up all the dust, dirt, crumbs, fur, hair, and so on. If you’re looking for a cheap robovac, Ollie’s is a good option.