TV Licence: Britons may be able to get a refund worth £159

In the UK, a person must have purchased a TV Licence in order to watch television shows as they are being broadcast live on TV on any channel. People will also need one if they are watching or streaming programmes live on an online TV service, or downloading or watching any BBC programmes on BBC iPlayer. A TV Licence costs £159 per year and only one TV Licence is needed per household.

If someone has been found to have not bought one but is still watching then they could face a £1,000 fine from TV Licensing.

However, in an age of streaming and subscription services, many are straying away from the classic format and as household budgets come under increasing financial pressure people are not wanting to spend money on something they do not essentially need.

People will need to have a licence if they are watching live on online TV services such as Now TV, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Apple TV, ITV Hub or All 4.

So too will watching plus 1one, plus two, and plus 24 channels.

