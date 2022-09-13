Ukrainian troops recapture of Kharkiv in major counteroffensive mapped

The time lapse of the Ukrainian counterattack shows Ukrainian forces moving swiftly into previously Russian-occupied territories. Over 12 days, Ukrainian troops retook land in the northeastern region, dealing a bitter blow to Vladimir Putin.

Sven Henrich, who shared the timelapse video, tweeted: “Looks like Ukraine kicked some butt.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Tuesday the country is in full control of more than 1,500 square miles of territory previously held by Russian troops.

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 300 settlements, taking back more than 1,467 square miles of Russian-occupied territory, said Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian deputy minister of defence.

“More than 150,000 of our people have been liberated from (Russian) occupation, during which they were, in fact, hostages,” Mr Mailar said, according to the Kyiv Independent, citing official numbers.