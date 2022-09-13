What is ambient computing? Everything you need to know about the rise of invisible tech

Ambient computing is a fast evolving space; there are many different companies trying to develop technologies from gadgets to software to the infrastructure that sits behind all of it. Both Amazon and Google are keen to lead the space by expanding the amount of devices that connect to their voice assistants.

Amazon has an extensive portfolio of smart home devices that connect to Alexa, including light bulbs, doorbell cameras, alarm systems, smart plugs, thermometers, air purifiers, photo frames, pet feeders, vacuums, toaster ovens and more.

Amazon has also developed ambient computing that you can take on the go with you. The Echo Auto is a device you can place on the visor of your car to bring a voice assistant with you on your travels. This voice assistant can make calls, play music and most importantly, connect back to your smart home — circling back to the idea of having all your devices seamlessly connected.

Similarly, Google has developed a series of devices to connect to the Google Nest, and although its portfolio is not as expansive as Amazon’s. The Google Nest devices include speakers, displays, streaming, smoke & carbon monoxide alarms, security cameras and doorbells.

Both Google and Amazon have also worked on projects to implement built-in voice assistance technology into cars. Google technology has been built into the infotainment systems in some cars manufactured by Polestar, Volvo, and General Motors, said Google in a blog post. Meanwhile, Amazon announced its collaboration with Stellantis in January to introduce customer-centric connected experiences across millions of vehicles.