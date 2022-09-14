10 Movies Where One Half Is Good And The Other Half Is Bad, According To Reddit

Fans have been wondering what will be Quentin Tarantino’s tenth and final film for a while now, but the one thing for certain is that it won’t be the canceled Django and Zorro crossover movie. The filmmaker had been working on the crossover sequel for a while before he realized the budget would have been way too high. But some Redditors didn’t even take kindly to the universally acclaimed original movie, thinking the second half paled in comparison to the first half.

Redditors have debated which movies have lopsided halves, whether it’s the film’s first or second half film that’s much worse than the other. Between the now-classic Tarantino film, an only half-epic Star Wars movie, and a Viking film that becomes more about farming than revenge, these films should either be turned off or switched on at the midway point.





Hancock (2008)

Where most superhero movies are adaptations of comic books, Hancock is one of the few superheroes that was actually created for the screen. But despite being a box office hit and making $630 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo), it didn’t become anywhere near as iconic as the superhero films based on comic books. That’s partly due to the mixed reception from critics, and Outerzenith notes that the second half suffers from a shoehorned-in romance plot.

The Redditor explains, “At first, it’s a pretty fresh twist on the superhero genre, how the indifferent superpowered guy has to fit in society and rebuild his image from an a****** to a role model. Then they gotta add romance into it?” The first half of the 2008 movie beat Deadpool at its own game, as it follows a hilariously reluctant anti-hero who causes more damage than good, but the last half is almost like a different movie. However, the movie does have its fans, and some think Hancock is the best standalone superhero movie.

Idiocracy (2006)

Idiocracy is one of the most accurate dystopian movies, as it best predicts the future of humankind. Even though the film is pretty fantastical and farfetched, a lot of what the film portrays can be seen in society today. The movie begins with an intelligent and wealthy couple who wait to have children until the economy is stable, which never happens, whereas a couple living in a trailer park has as many children as they can.

That’s the start of what’s 40 minutes of hilarious satirical comedy, but AreWeCowabunga reckons it significantly drops off after that. The Redditor argues, “The first half is world building where they have the freedom to just do whatever wacky stuff they want, then the plot takes over and they just have to get to the end.”

The Wolverine (2013)

Callmemacready thinks Logan’s second outing, The Wolverine, has incredibly uneven halves. The Redditor posits, “First part is great, a lot like Miller’s comic run, but then turns into generic CGI giant robot showdown.” The first part is a great and faithful adaptation of Frank Miller’s best comic book, but it, unfortunately, has a clichéd and underwhelming final act.

But the Redditor is being a little unfair, as the CGI fest arrives in the movie’s last part, and it’s much less than half of the two-hour film. But either way, the movie drops off when it has to tie everything together, as not only is the bad CGI distracting, but the ending feels so rushed. And even though director James Mangold redeemed himself with the follow-up, Logan, its final act once again suffers the same problem.

Rogue One (2016)

Nobody would have ever thought that a spin-off prequel movie would have been better than any of the sequel trilogy, but, against all odds, it ended up being held in higher regard than any of them by most fans. However, Redgunnerguy is more critical of the movie than others, noting that the second half is much better than the first half.

The Redditor explains, “It goes from a very boring spy movie to an amazing war movie. All the way until HE shows up.” After what is a fairly slow and meandering setup in the first half, it then becomes an epic battle for the entire last hour, and it’s the first time in the franchise that it’s ever felt like an actual “star war.” Not only that, but it features one of the best hallway fight scenes when Vader shows up and slaughters half of the rebellion.

Django Unchained (2012)

Better_Maximum2682 thinks that Django Unchained, one of the most universally praised movies of the 2010s, “Turns to junk after the first half.” The Redditor is not alone, as a lot of the second half has been criticized by others even if it is one of Quentin Tarantino’s best.

When Dr. King Schultz kills Calvin Candie in front of all of his guards, it’s so out of character. Schultz has done nothing but plans everything so meticulously from the very opening scene, so it doesn’t make sense that he’d do something so spontaneous, especially knowing that it would likely end up in a massacre, killing him and potentially even Django. And, following that, when it feels like the movie is ending, there’s a whole other act where Django is sold to Australian slave owners, only for Django to end up back at the Candie ranch.

Fantastic Four (2005)

Marvel Studios is developing a Fantastic Four movie set within the MCU, and it’s one of the most exciting releases on the studio’s slate. But it isn’t the first time a studio has attempted to make a thrilling Hollywood movie about Marvel’s first superheroes. The 2005 release was a camp and hammy take on the source material, and it was universally hated, but ArchDucky thinks the movie has some merits in its first half.

The Redditor comments, “Honestly, and I know I’ll get s*** for this but the first Fantastic Four. The first hour of that movie is actually very good. It just fell apart at the ending when they had to do super stuff.” The first hour doesn’t take itself remotely seriously, and the family act surprisingly cavalier about catastrophic events, but there’s no denying that the actors have a lot of chemistry, and their interactions were a lot of fun.

Looper (2012)

Hier00 points to Looper, the 2012 sci-fi action movie, for having two very lopsided halves. The Redditor explains, “First half was good, second half was absolutely awful. It’s basically a different movie altogether after the midpoint.” The user isn’t wrong, as the movie switches from a sci-fi flick about time-traveling hitmen to one about a young boy with advanced telekinetic powers.

It’s like two halves of two very different films cut and pasted together. Though the movie frequently reminds audiences that telekinesis exists in the world in the first hour, it feels completely out of place. And while the second half brings up some interesting concepts, it isn’t the film that was sold to audiences in the marketing campaign.

The Northman (2022)

The Northman might have bombed at the box office (via Box Office Mojo), but it has become many people’s favorite movie of the year so far. Though it’s essentially a typical revenge movie, it’s such a unique-looking film and uses Norse mythology in such a fantastical way. But Elderfuthark thinks that the second half is lacking compared to the action-packed and exciting first half. The Redditor argues, “Frenzied Norse Epic in the first half, rugby match and tundra farming in the second.”

The first 90 minutes of the movie see Vikings invading villages and is excessively violent. The second half sees Amleth doing chores on a farm. But while it makes audiences wonder why he doesn’t kill Fjölnir at any point on the farm, as he has so many chances, it at least leads to an epic final battle on an erupting volcano, which is more thrilling than anything in the first half.

Funny People (2009)

Though director Judd Apatow has some classics under his belt, such as Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Funny People might be his magnum opus. Not only is it one of the longest comedy movies ever, but it’s hilariously self-referential, as Adam Sandler plays an exaggerated version of himself starring in goofy comedies for the paycheck – only he returns to stand-up comedy after being diagnosed with cancer.

Beeblebrox41 thinks only half of it is a masterpiece, noting, “The first half is Apatow’s best movie. The second half is close to his worst.” The film feels like it’s wrapping up at the midway point, as George Simmons (Sandler) beats cancer, only it keeps going for another hour as he tries to win back his ex-girlfriend who is happily married with children, and it just feels weird and unpleasant.

Halloween Kills (2021)

After the critical acclaim of 2018’s Halloween reboot, which also became the highest-grossing movie in the franchise by far (via Box Office Mojo), director David Gordon Green struggled to capture lightning in a bottle twice. Halloween Kills is almost comically bad, and the line that’s uttered so many times throughout the movie, “Evil dies tonight!” has been memed to no end.

However, if it’s any consolation, Speedgo1 thinks it’s only half bad. The Redditor comments, “I think the first half of Halloween Kills is really good. The flashback. The set-up. I was sure it was gonna be a good movie, until the second half came along.” With the conclusion to the trilogy, Halloween Ends, arriving later this year, hopefully, the series can end on a high note.

