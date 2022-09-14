11 Orchards to Go Apple Picking Around DC This Fall

Photo by Flickr user Sue Thompson.

Baugher’s Orchard

1015 Baugher Rd., Westminster, MD.

Distance from DC: About 70 miles.

Hours: 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Apples: $14 for a half peck, $24 for a peck, $45 for a half bushel.

What else: Hitch a wagon ride to the orchard for $3, and pair apple picking with a visit to the petting zoo’s donkeys, chickens, and goats. Plan to leave the backpacks and strollers at the visitor area: They aren’t allowed in the orchard.

Catoctin Mountain Orchard

15036 North Franklinville Rd.,Thurmont, MD.

Distance from DC: About 60 miles.

Hours: 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Apples: $13 for a half peck, $23 for a peck, $32 for a half bushel.

What else: Snag a pick-your-own bag and pay the $3-per-person entry fee before heading into the trees for fall apples. Sales are cash only and there is an ATM on site. There’s also a produce market and a bakery stocked with apple treats.

Gaver Farms

5501 Detrick Rd., Mount Airy, MD.

Distance from DC: About 40 miles.

Hours: 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Apples: $25 for a peck, $40 for a half bushel.

What else: Break out the flannel and turn apple picking into a day of autumnal activities: visit the pumpkin patch, catch a hayride, or nosh on an apple cider donut. The farm is also home to pedal karts, jump pillows, a 7-acre corn maze, and a mini version for kids ($12.50 per person on weekdays, $17.50 on September weekends, $19.75 on October weekends, children under two for free).

Hartland Orchard

3064 Hartland Ln., Markham, VA.

Distance from DC: About 60 miles.

Hours: 9 AM to 5 PM daily.

Apples: $20 for a half bushel.

What else: Embrace fall vibes near the Blue Ridge Mountains and pluck different types of apples throughout the season. Pumpkin picking is also available at the Virginia spot, as well as cider and honey from the orchard.

Hollin Farms

1524 Snowden Rd., Delaplane, VA.

Distance from DC: About 60 miles.

Hours: Hours and days change weekly, check before you go.

Apples: $2.50 per pound.

What else: Don’t worry about bringing bags and baskets: Containers are provided, and large bags or purses are not allowed. In addition to apples, visitors can also pick their own fall greens ($5 per pound), sunflowers ($2 per flower), peanuts ($3 per pound), and dig potatoes ($1 per pound).

Homestead Farm

15604 Sugarland Rd., Poolesville, MD.

Distance from DC: About 30 miles.

Hours: 9 AM to 5 PM daily.

Apples: $1.99 per pound.

What else: Entry to the Maryland farm costs $3 per person and includes access to pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, as well as face time with the animals. If you’re looking to bring home more than apples, the market also offers honey, flowers, and cider.

Mackintosh Fruit Farm

1608 Russell Rd., Berryville, VA.

Distance from DC: About 60 miles.

Hours: 8 AM to 6 PM on Thursday through Saturday, 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday.

Apples: $2.99 per pound.

What else: The orchard’s admission fee is $2 per person, and kids under five enter for free. Current apple varieties include Criterion, Crimson Crisp, and Honeycrisp. Adults can stop by the Cider Room for local hard ciders, wine, brews and charcuterie boards. (No, you cannot take drinks with you during apple picking.)

Milburn Orchards

1495 Appleton Rd., Elkton, MD.

Distance from DC: About 100 miles.

Hours: 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Apples: $7 for a kiddie container, $12 for a small container, $21 for a medium container, $40 for a large container.

What else: Pre-registration is required for people age 10 and older, so make sure to reserve tickets in advance ($2 per person). The “pedestrian orchard” features shorter trees that can be picked from the ground with a range of apple varietals.

Rock Hill Orchard

28600 Ridge Rd., Mount Airy, MD.

Distance from DC: About 40 miles.

Hours: 11 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

Apples: $9 for a quarter peck, $15 for a quarter peck and admission to the corn maze, or $21 for a half peck and admission to the corn maze.

What else: More than 2,500 trees dot the reservation-only orchard, which requires tickets for visitors three and older. The passes also allow for wagon rides and a chance to pet the calves. Stop by the farm’s Woodbourne Creamery for pumpkin and apple cinnamon ice cream made on on-site.

Stribling Orchard

115587 Poverty Hollow Ln., Markham, VA.

Distance from DC: About 60 miles.

Hours: 9 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday through Sunday.

Apples: $2 per pound, $20 for a peck.

What else: This family-run orchard features more than 23 types of apples to pick throughout the season. There are plenty of picnic spots, and weekend visitors can sip Virginia wines and ciders while listening to live music.

Weber’s Farm

11409 Harford Rd., Glen Arm, MD.

Distance from DC: About 60 miles.

Hours: 9 AM to 6 PM daily.

Apples: $14 for a half peck, $24 for a peck, $34 for a half bushel.

What else: The farm and cider mill offers a pick-your-own experience at it’s PeachBerry Farm, a 10 minute drive from the main grounds. Head to the Country Bakery for fall sweets like apple pie, pumpkin crème rolls, and apple cider donuts.