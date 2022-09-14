16 Shows To Watch If You Love Yellowstone

There are almost too many similarities between “Yellowstone” and “Mayor of Kingstown.” Both shows are the brainchild of Taylor Sheridan, and each is an unfiltered offering of his hallmarks. Both are rich in soapy plot twists, sudden and visceral violence, and the promise of marquee movie stars breaking bad on streaming television. Of course, I’m referring to Kevin Costner and Jeep spokesperson Jeremy Renner. Renner plays Mike McLusky, the right-hand man of his brother, Kingstown, Michigan, “mayor” Mitch McLusky (Kyle Chandler). The reason “mayor” is in quotes is because the McLuskys run Kingstown behind the scenes, power brokering and fixing its thriving prison complex.

If this sounds familiar, it both is and isn’t. Sheridan is a student of classic crime stories, and he knows exactly where and how to subvert an audience’s expectations. The first episode of “Kingstown” alone contains some shocking plot twists, and things only grow more surprising (nay, ridiculous) from there. “Mayor of Kingstown” also has crossover with “Yellowstone” in its critical reception. Like “Yellowstone,” “Kingstown” was largely panned upon release and not without reason. It’s more compelling than it is crisp or impeccably crafted. It’s also a hit for the network. “Mayor of Kingstown” received its second season order in February 2022, so it may have time to build its audience. If that includes “Yellowstone” fans, so much the better.