20+ Projects Participate in KCC Beowulf, One-Stop Experience With KuCoin Web3 Ecosystem

KCC, KuCoin Community Chain, together with KuCoin Wallet and Windvane, announced that they would be holding the first Web3 major event – KCC Beowulf, a 7-week interacting activity. KCC Beowulf will be officially launched during the 5th anniversary of KuCoin. More than 20 projects deployed on KCC, including decentralized exchanges (DEX), lending protocols, wallets, cross-chain bridges, and other web 3.0 protocols, will participate.

The KCC Beowulf event is inspired by the epic poem and the nordic hero, Beowulf. Challengers will grow in the KCC Web3 world and fight against dragons by collecting various NFTs. According to KCC officials, the KCC Beowulf event is divided into 6 parts. First, challengers shall all mint an initial character NFT. Then, they will go through a 4-round of web3 project interaction. In the final part, challengers must craft final profile picture (PFP) NFTs and choose a side of two parties. To reward the challenger, Beowulf has also set up a ladder prize pool on top of the basic prize pool, which will gradually be increased as the number of challengers increases.

The KCC Beowulf event is not only the first joint event of the KuCoin Web3 ecosystem but also an important part of the Web3 venue of the KuCoin 5th anniversary. Furthermore, the launch of the Beowulf event at this special time also demonstrates KuCoin’s ambition and attempt at the Web3 ecosystem led by KCC.

At the beginning of this year, KuCoin decided to support the development of the Web3 ecosystem. KCC co-release KCS Whitepaper with the KCS Management Foundation and KuCoin on March 29, 2022. The paper notes that the KCS ecosystem will provide more and more sources to support the Web3 ecosystem led by KCC in the future. At the same time, in July 2022, KuCoin secured a 10-million US dollar strategic investment from Susquehanna International Group (SIG), one of the largest quantitative trading firms. And it publicly stated that it would use a portion of the funding to support application developers on KCC and expand its product line, such as crypto wallets, DeFi projects, NFT platforms, etc. Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, said in a media interview, “We will use the SIG investment to further improve the leading status of KuCoin in the decentralized exchange and enrich the integrity of the Web3 ecosystem.”

Leandre, the core member of KCC GODAO Foundation, said, “As the first joint event of KuCoin’s Web3 ecosystem, we hope that more users can have their first on-chain experience on KCC in a fun and easy-to-play way. Furthermore, with the migration from Web2 to Web3, decentralized finance will gradually become the main battlefield of finance in the future, and users who participate in KCC Beowulf have the opportunity to become the backbone of the DeFi world.”

About KCC

KCC is a public chain project initiated and built by KCS’ developer community, solving the network latency and high gas fees of the Ethereum network. KCC is Ethereum-based and compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine and smart contracts to provide community users and developers a higher-speed, more convenient, and lower-cost blockchain experience.

