5 Ways of Looking at Football Movies — Moviejawn

1. The Pep talk

The coach standing in the center of the locker room, his team arrayed around him, grass-smeared and bloody with half time. Now listen up, boys.

In Knute Rockne: All-American (1940) Pat O’Brian, playing the title coach, gives the most famous football pep talk of all time, telling the Notre Dame squad about the death of the legendary George Gipp.

“I’m going to tell you something I’ve kept to myself for years,” Rockne begins. “None of you ever knew George Gipp. It was long before your time. But you know what a tradition he is at Notre Dame… And the last thing he said to me – ‘Rock,’ he said – ‘sometime, when the team is up against it — and the breaks are beating the boys — tell them to go out there with all they got and win just one for the Gipper.’”

And they sure do.

Now we can laugh at this sentimental tripe if you like. But when I was twelve I had a dog and I named her Gipper.

Rudy has a pretty good speech, too, not from a coach but from the groundskeeper Fortune. In Any Given Sunday Oliver Stone writes a banger for Al Pacino: “Life is the six inches in front of your face.”

But then there is Billy Dee Williams doing Gale Sayers’s pre-game speech from Brian’s Song (1971).

“Brian has cancer,” Sayers tells the team before the big Rams game, and a roomful of broad shoulders slump with pain. But then he trails off. Sayers is not a talker. For players like him it isn’t about language. Great athletes are not inclined to introspect or neurotically second guess themselves. (One of the many reasons I was not a very good football player.) But it’s just this kind of detachment that is needed to use language to create a vision, to do what O’Brian does in Knute Rockne.

Yogi Berra once said, “Half this game is ninety percent mental.” And the speech scene tells us that all that is needed to beat the adversary is a change in attitude, and all that’s needed for that is the power of language, of one man’s words.