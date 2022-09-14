90’s Rapper Vanilla Ice Helps Florida Marching Band Get To London | Y100 | Florida News

Like the lyrics to his most famous song, Vanilla Ice is hoping people will “stop, collaborate and listen” as he asks for donations to help some Palm Beach County kids travel to London.

“That’s what it’s all about is to follow that magical dream and to get these kids to London. Hopefully we can raise enough money and make this happen.”

The 90’s rapper whose real name is Robert Van Winkle stopped by the Riviera Beach Preparatory School, where the Sounds of Success Community Marching Band were practicing on Tuesday.

He says those band members are mostly inner city kids and he’s urging residents of towns like Palm Beach and Wellington, where Van Winkle lives, to help the band get to London’s Band Week next year.

“Let’s spread that butter around over here. We got enough billionaires here in Palm Beach to supply these kids with many trips to, you know, London and beyond.”

There are 100 members of the band, all students from several area schools.