Apple today released the first beta of iOS 16.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one day after the launch of the iOS 16 operating system.
Registered developers can download the iOS 16 profile from the Apple Developer Center, and once installed, the beta will be available over the air.
There’s no word as of yet what’s included in the beta, but there are several iOS 16 features that have not yet been implemented. We are waiting on Apple to add Live Activities, a feature that allows you to follow activities happening in real time on the Lock Screen.
Apple has also delayed iCloud Shared Photo Library, the feature that allows you to more easily share photos with friends and family. Other features that have not yet been added to iOS 16 include the planned Freeform app, updates to Game Center, Apple Wallet key sharing, a new Home app architecture, and support for the Matter smart home standard.
When we learn what’s new in the iOS 16.1 beta, we’ll update this article.
Popular Stories
iOS 16 Launches Tomorrow: Six New Features Worth Checking Out
Apple is set to release iOS 16 this Monday, September 12, as a free update for the iPhone 8 and newer. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages.
To install iOS 16 when the update is released, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update. After you update your iPhone to…
Kuo: iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders Worse Than iPhone 13 Mini, Product Strategy ‘Fails’
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen “bad” pre-order results, indicating that Apple’s positioning of the two new standard models may have failed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In his -14-first-weekend-online-pre-order-survey-110411040b5d”>latest post on Medium, Kuo explained that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen “neutral” and “good” pre-order results…
All the iOS 16 Features You Won’t Get Until Later This Year
There are usually multiple features that Apple is not able to finish before the first official release of a major new version of iOS, and this year looks to be no different, with a total of nine iOS 16 features now confirmed to not be present in the first public version of the new OS.
Last year, SharePlay, Digital IDs in the Wallet app, and Universal Control were among a large number of…
iPhone 14 Battery Capacities For All Four Models Revealed Ahead of Launch
Apple does not advertise battery capacities for its new iPhone 14 lineup, but MacRumors has obtained this information from a Chinese regulatory database.
Three out of four iPhone 14 models feature larger battery capacities compared to the iPhone 13 lineup, with the exception being the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is equipped with a slightly smaller battery compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max….
Apple Confirms iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Certain iPhone Models
Following iOS 16’s public release, Apple has confirmed that users of older generation iPhone models will miss out on the ability to show their iPhone’s battery percentage directly in the status bar. In an updated support document, Apple says that the new battery percentage display is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini. Apple provides no…
Source link