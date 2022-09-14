Arsenal vs Man City clash postponed as Gunners get new date for PSV

Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday, City boss Pep Guardiola hinted the Arsenal game was going to be moved. He said: “I don’t know if the Arsenal game will be played now.”

All Premier League matches were postponed last weekend as a sign of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Top-flight action will resume at some grounds this weekend.

However, Manchester United vs Leeds and Chelsea vs Liverpool are off due to police limitations. Brighton’s match with Crystal Palace remains postponed despite a scheduled train strike being suspended.

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here

To watch Arsenal’s All or Nothing documentary for free, sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial here