Bouygues Travaux Publics buys Norwegian floating wind tech

September 14 (Renewables Now) – Infrastructure specialist Bouygues Travaux Publics, a subsidiary of France’s Bouygues Construction, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a floating wind foundation technology.

The company has acquired Floating Wind Solutions (FWS), the owner of the patented OO-STAR semi-submersible wind turbine foundation concept that was originally developed by Norwegian consultancy Dr.techn. Olav Olsen AS.

The asset adds to a gravity-based foundation technology that Bouygues Travaux Publics owns already and that is part of the 497-MW Fecamp offshore wind project currently under construction in France.

Bouygues Travaux Publics and Dr.techn. Olav Olsen plan to cooperate to optimise the design and implementation process of the semi-submersible concrete foundation technology. Bouygues Travaux Publics says it can be mass-produced in a timely and cost-effective way.

“This acquisition reflects Bouygues Travaux Publics’ ambition in the wind energy sector and confirms its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of its activities,” said the company’s chief executive Philippe Amequin.

“Dr.techn. Olav Olsen has more than 50 years expertise in developing infrastructure solutions in the oil and gas sectors and has been working for 10 years on the development of the OO-STAR technology,” explained Dr.techn. Olav Olsen chief executive Olav Weider.

