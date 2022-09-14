BT Sport forced to apologise for Queen banner shown in Celtic game

BT Sport were forced to apologise after honing in on an offensive banner concerning the Queen’s death unveiled by Celtic fans during their tie with Shakhtar Donetsk. Thousands of supporters trekked to Poland in support of the Hoops in their second Champions League match of the season.
Celtic went into the match with Shakhtar attempting to make up ground after losing their European opener 3-0 to Real Madrid last week. Vinicius Jr, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard were on the scoresheet as Ange Postecoglou’s men were outclassed on home turf.
Their next clash against Shakhtar kicked off early on Wednesday evening. English and Scottish teams playing home or away in Europe were permitted to hold a one-minute silence as a mark of respect for the Queen, who died last week.
Following a pre-match meeting between Celtic, Shakhtar and UEFA, however, it was decided that there would be no silence before kick off. At the start of the game, BT Sport were forced to apologise after zooming in on a banner unveiled by Celtic fans that read: “F*** THE CROWN.”
We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.
For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football
Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.
Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.
We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.
Source link