Cat dies after being shot ‘more than 100 times’

The owners last saw Shadow, a 16-month-old black cat, just four hours before they got the call from an emergency vet, saying a local resident had brought her in.

Police are now investigating how the cat came to be shot multiple times, before being found not far from her home.

The vet told the owner that she had lost count of the number of pellets after X-rays showed more than 100 in the animal’s body, and she could feel more under the skin on the cat’s head. The pellets had caused serious injuries to Shadow’s lungs and other organs which she was unlikely to survive, so the owner reluctantly made the decision that the cat should be put down.

Speaking to DevonLive, Shadow’s owner explained: “The vet said ‘I’ve lost count, but there are at least 100 pellets’. We went down to the vets and Shadow was on a table, she was hooked up to fluids and had a mask for oxygen, but she was cold and just lifeless really.”

The owner added: “The vet showed us the X-rays of her body. They hadn’t done her head, but the vet said you can feel that there are more pellets. The vet said they could operate to try to save her, but she had pellet injuries to her lungs, bowel and liver, which meant she was in a lot of trouble. We had to make the decision to let her go.

“She had come in for her dinner around 6pm on Thursday, she had a little sleep and a cuddle, and went back out at around 9 o’clock. That was the last time we saw her, before the emergency vet called at around 1am. Someone came out of their house because they could hear a cat wailing. They thought maybe there was a cat fight going on, but they found Shadow, and she was just covered in blood. They put her in their car and took her straight to the emergency vet.”