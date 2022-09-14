Charles Martin still believes he has a ‘chance against anyone’ including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua after returning with a knockout win this month.

Martin halted Devin Vargas in the fourth round on the undercard of the Andy Ruiz Jr-Luis Ortiz bill to revive his hopes of securing a big-name bout.

Joshua has ‘accepted terms’ for a fight with Fury, a promising step in ongoing talks for a WBC title fight this year, but Martin remains determined to force his way into the future plans of the British heavyweight duo.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have been involved in lively verbal exchanges over the years, but could the British heavyweights finally settle their rivalry?



“I can punch, so I have a chance against anyone, including Tyson Fury,” Martin told Sky Sports.

“Tyson is a good dude. He helps a lot of people, and he came into the ring and congratulated me when I won the IBF title.

“Tyson can pick who he wants to fight and it would be the biggest blessing to fight the No 1 fighter in the world – I’ll do it for a lot less than Derek Chisora!”

Image:

The former IBF title holder returned with a win over Devin Vargas [pic courtesy of Peter Politanoff]





Martin was stopped by Joshua in their IBF title fight in 2016, a result which still frustrates the 36-year-old American.

“Joshua needs a win in the USA, at Madison Square Garden, and I need a shot at redemption,” he said.

“I don’t care about the money with Joshua, just the revenge. I’ve always said that.

“Joshua knows exactly what I mean after losing to Ruiz and Usyk. I want to fight him so badly before I retire, just to show him he never fought the real me.

“I gave AJ a shot at the title and that changed his life forever – it’s time for him to return the favour.”

Martin floored Luis Ortiz twice before suffering a sixth-round stoppage loss in January.

Image:

Martin had dropped Luis Ortiz twice before suffering a dramatic loss





The Cuban has since been beaten on points by Andy Ruiz Jr in a WBC title eliminator, while Martin is planning a different route to a world championship.

“I am just trying to stay busy and make one more run at the title,” he said.

“I don’t care who I have to fight. I’ll fight Dillian Whyte or Derek Chisora to show I deserve an opportunity.

“I just want to make the last chapter of my career the best one.

“I was dominating Luis Ortiz easily but just got caught. It happened to Lennox Lewis twice against guys a lot worse than Oritz.

“Any heavyweight can change a fight with one shot, especially a puncher.

“One thing is for sure, getting back up is a lot more important than getting knocked down.”