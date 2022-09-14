Chicago daylight robbery outside an Apple store thwarted by suburban mayor’s armed security detail

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Security detail for a suburban mayor exchanged gunfire with a suspected robber outside a Chicago Apple store Wednesday afternoon.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark was leaving the Apple store in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood when around 2 p.m. when his security detail witnessed an attempted robbery, Chicago’s FOX 32 reported.

Chicago police said an 86-year-old man was being robbed at gunpoint and a private security officer for the mayor drew his weapon and discharged his firearm toward the offender.

The offender then tried to flee the scene in a black car and was fired upon by the mayor’s security detail as they tried to escape.

Fox News has reached out to the mayor’s office seeking additional comment.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made. Helicopter footage showed the street blocked off. Detectives are investigating this case.

Harvey is about 25 miles south of Chicago.