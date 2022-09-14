CROOKED PALM DISTILLERY DEVELOPMENT SET FOR ISLAMORADA COUNCIL’S CONSIDERATION

A major conditional use request to redevelop the former BB&T bank building at MM 90.1 on Plantation Key to a distillery and tasting room will go before the Islamorada Village Council on Thursday, Sept 15.

The Islamorada Village Council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at Founders Park Community Center.

A resolution before the dais at the Aug. 25 meeting was tabled for further consideration. In that time, flyers from unknown sources have circulated around neighborhoods, including Plantation Key Colony, with concerns about and objections to the project. Noise, traffic and public safety are among the issues for some residents who live near the proposed distillery. Despite the tabling, concerned residents still voiced their opinions during the August meeting.

“With the continuous traffic from the 7-Eleven gas pumps and store, additional traffic from the distillery would create a nightmare for people trying to turn left northbound to U.S. 1,” said Joe Wischmeier during the August meeting. “With two schools in the area, there are a lot of young kids that travel to 7-Eleven, bike, walk and even golf cart. This would create a big safety issue for our children.”

Meanwhile, a petition in support of the project created by Larisa Baste, Islamorada Brewery & Distillery manager, had garnered more than 800 signatures as of Sept. 13.

Baste’s petition states that the distillery would serve the public with a small production space where spirits are distilled, blended and aged onsite. In addition, the space would allow patrons to sample and learn about the spirits.

Described as an “island upscale” cocktail bar, Crooked Palm Distillery aims to serve Islamorada beer, cocktails on tap, frozen drinks and nonalcoholic mixers. The proposal also includes an outdoor seating area of 5,400 square feet and a wood-fired pizza food truck.

“Many of us — owners, managers, distillers and bartenders — live in and around this neighborhood,” Baste wrote. “We bring our kids to these schools and walk and bike and ride golf carts from place to place. We’ve done the ‘where should we go tonight/how should we drive’ dance.”

According to analysis by the village planning department, the proposed conditional use is consistent with the purposes, goals, objectives and policies of the comprehensive plan. The application also involves a number of variances, including landscaping, buffer and parking relaxations. While some degree of relief from landscaping, buffer and parking requirements are warranted based upon the existing conditions for the property, an analysis by the planning department states concern with the overall intensity of the proposed development.

“While the applicant has little control over the existing size of the former bank building, the proposed 5,400-square-foot outdoor seating area is driven by the request of the applicant,” the analysis states. “The size of the outdoor seating area limits the ability to provide required site improvements and is the basis for the multitude of variances associated.”

In April, council members voted 4-1 to allow the sale of alcohol for the new distillery. Councilman David Webb was the lone vote against the alcohol permit at the time. He said the council must re-evaluate how to manage the impact of commercial areas abutting residential communities.

The site of the new distillery isn’t far from the new 7-Eleven that’s open 24 hours. The Payfair grocery store, which sells alcohol, and Capt. Craig’s, which serves beer, are also close.

In other matters, the dais will consider approval of a contract with the lobbying firm GrayRobinson to advocate on behalf of the village in Tallahassee during the upcoming legislative session. The one-year contract would give GrayRobinson $108,000. Last year, the village had two contracts for lobbying services. A contract with GrayRobinson totaled $48,000 and an agreement with Peebles, Smith & Matthews totaled $75,000. The village’s primary lobbyist at PSM, Ryan Matthews, has since joined GrayRobinson. As a result, the village no longer works with PSM.

Council members discussed lobbying services by GrayRobinson in June. A contact agreement wasn’t approved at that time as the dais decided to wait for the arrival of new Village Manager Ted Yates.