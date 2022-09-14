Crookston Tennis Avenges Losses to Moorhead, Thief River Falls – Crookston Times

Natalie Dillon Sports Editor

The Crookston Pirate girls’ tennis team carried its success from the weekend into its home triangular on Tuesday, September 13, defeating Moorhead and Thief River Falls. The Pirates lost to Thief River Falls 2-5 and tied with Moorhead 3-3 earlier this month.

Crookston 6 Moorhead 1

With some minor changes to the lineup, Crookston pulled out the win against the Spuds.

Halle Winjum moved from No. 1 doubles to No. 1 singles to pick up a 6-0, 6-2 win. Emma Gunderson, who played at the No. 1 singles spot previously, moved to No. 1 doubles with Halle Bruggeman. The pair won 6-2, 6-2.

Abby Borowicz moved down one spot to No. 3 singles, winning 6-0, 6-2, while Addie Fee played doubles with Jenna Seaver for a three-set victory.

Brekken Tull went from No. 2 doubles to No. 2 singles for yet another Pirate victory 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. At No. 4 singles, Paige Abrahamson won 6-3, 6-2.

Crookston 4 Thief River Falls 3

The Pirates played under the lights for the first time since its installation in their revenge match against the Prowlers.

Crookston’s doubles stepped and were the main reason for the win. In the teams’ previous match up, Thief River Falls won at No. 1 and 3 doubles, this time Crookston won.

Bruggeman originally partnered with Kaylie Clauson, but Tuesday, she paired with Gunderson for a 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 win.

Seaver, too, switched up partners. She and Fee were unstoppable at No. 3 doubles, winning 6-4, 6-2.

Abrahamson, Seaver’s previous partner, held her own at singles. She won in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Borowicz, who lost her last match against the Prowlers at No. three singles, turned it around on Tuesday for a 6-0, 6-2 win.

With two more wins, the Pirates move to 10-3-1 on the season. After a busy couple of days, they get a full week off before their next Triangular on Tuesday, September 20 in Bemidji.