Davis Cup 2022: TV and live streaming details for tennis tournament

Andy Murray and Cam Norrie are among the British players bidding for international glory.

This year’s Davis Cup group stages have got underway.

The tournament, dubbed the World Cup of tennis, pits some of the finest talents in the sport against each other as 16 nations battle it out to lift the prestigious trophy.

Great Britain will face the USA, Kazakhstan, and the Netherlands in their group stage, and will be hoping to book a place in the knockout rounds in November.

Here’s everything you need to know about the competition…

When is the Davis Cup 2022?

The format of the Davis Cup means that the tournament will be split into two different sections.

The group stage of the competition will take place between September 13th-18th.

Nations that qualify from the groups will then compete in the knockout stages, which are scheduled for November 22nd-27th.

Where is the Davis Cup 2022 taking place?

The group stage of the Davis Cup will take place across four cities – Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg, and Valencia.

The knock-out stage of the Davis Cup will take place in Malaga.

What is the format of the Davis Cup 2022?

The Davis Cup Finals will feature 16 teams.

The 12 winners in the Davis Cup Qualifiers – Argentina, Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and USA – will join last year’s runner-up Croatia and losing semi-finalist Serbia.

Canada and Great Britain have been entered into the tournament as wild cards.

The Russian Tennis Federation had qualified automatically for the 2022 Finals, having win the competition in 2021, but following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the RTF has been suspended from all international team competition until further notice.

The 16 teams will compete in a quartet of round-robin groups, each comprising four nations.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

The Davis Cup champions will be crowned after the completion of the knock-out stage in late November.

What is the draw for the Davis Cup 2022?

The four groups for this year’s Davis Cup are as follows:

Group A – Bologna

Sweden

Argentina

Italy

Croatia

Group B – Valencia

Canada

South Korea

Spain

Serbia

Group C – Hamburg

Group D – Glasgow

Netherlands

Kazakhstan

USA

Great Britain

What is Great Britain’s schedule for the Davis Cup 2022 group stage?

The full schedule for Group D of this year’s tournament is as follows:

Kazakhstan vs Netherlands – Tuesday 13 September 16:00

Great Britain vs USA – Wednesday 14 September 16:00

USA vs Kazakhstan – Thursday 15 September 16:00

Great Britain vs Netherlands – Friday 16 September 15:00

USA vs Netherlands – Saturday 17 September 14:00

Great Britain vs Kazakhstan – Sunday 18 September 14:00

Who is representing Great Britain at the Davis Cup 2022?

Great Britain are captained by Leon Smith, who has been in the role since 2010.

In that time, the coach has led the team to success on one occasion, in 2015, ending a 79-year wait for the trophy.

This year, Smith’s squad is made up of Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, and Andy Murray in the singles, while Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski are the highest-ranked doubles tandem in the entire tournament.

How can I watch the Davis Cup 2022?

Coverage of the Davis Cup 2022 will be shown on the BBC.

Viewers can stream the action via the BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting 10 minutes before matches get underway.

What is Great Britain’s record in the Davis Cup?

Great Britain has lifted the Davis Cup trophy on 10 occasions, with the most recent of those successes coming in 2015.

Prior to that victory, Great Britain has not won the tournament since 1936, when Fred Perry and Bunny Austin were leading the team.

Great Britain is the only nation to have participated in all the editions of the Davis Cup from 1900, competing under the name British Isles until 1912.