Dozens of staff at King Charles’s former residence told they could lose jobs

Staff at King Charles III’s former official residence, Clarence House in London, have been pitched into turmoil after being informed this week that many risk losing their jobs.

Clarence House said that the notice could affect as many as 100 employees, but “while some redundancies will be unavoidable”, the royal household was “working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest possible number of staff”.

The Public and Commercial Services Union, representing UK government workers, said it would be working with the Royal Households, the collective departments that support the royal family, to ensure that staff threatened by the notice had “full job security”.

“The decision of Clarence House to announce redundancies during a period of mourning is nothing short of heartless,” said PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka. “While some changes across the households were to be expected, as roles across the royal family change, the scale and speed at which this has been announced is callous in the extreme.”

The decision comes as King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, prepare to move to Buckingham Palace for their new roles and the successor to Queen Elizabeth II takes on members of his mother’s household while dropping some personal causes that he championed as Prince of Wales.

But the timing of the announcement, just days after the death of the Queen at 96 and shortly before her funeral on Monday, has caused shock in some quarters.

Legal guidance taken by the household recommended that the information be shared at the earliest opportunity, a person familiar with the situation said, adding that “despite every effort to delay until after the funeral the advice remained the same”.

News of the possible lay-offs came in a letter, seen by the Guardian newspaper, from King Charles’s top aide Sir Clive Alderton. This landed in staff in-trays on Monday, as a thanksgiving service for the Queen was taking place at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Among those who received the notice were private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and household staff.

A person familiar with the workings of Clarence House said it would not have come as a complete surprise. Plans for “integrating royal households” had been in the making for the past five years in preparation for the succession, they said.

The person added that human resources teams would be working round the clock to find roles at other royal households for the affected staff.

But they also questioned why the redundancy notices had been issued before the Queen had been laid to rest and said this would not have been the King’s doing.

“It’s appalling timing . . . sad how many people might lose their jobs,” the person said.