Fall Guys Season 2 release date, Battle Pass, new courses and MORE

Fans of popular party game Fall Guys are counting down to the start of the brand new season. Titled Satellite Scramble, Fall Guys Season 2 has a September 15 release date on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Express Online has contacted Epic Games for an exact launch time, although it’s worth pointing out that the previous chapter kicked off at 4pm PT, which means UK fans may have to wait until midnight on September 16. Needless to say, we’ll keep this story updated with all of the latest developments, so keep checking back for more information.
The season itself starts with a special launch event, which ties into the whole Satellite Scramble Battle Pass theme.
The Satellite Explorers launch event challenges players to save the Fall Guys satellite by repairing, rebuilding and redesigning the “damaged hunk-a-junk”.
Practically speaking, you’ll be participating in a selection of brand new rounds from the new season.
Earning points in the launch event will even net fans some exclusive rewards, including the Space Bean Nickname for 200 Points, 200 Kudos for 300 Points, the Satellite Explorer Nameplate for 500 Points, the Space Icons Pattern for 800 Points and the Satellite Backpack for 1000 Points.
A new season also means a new Battle Pass, complete with over 100 space-based rewards for players to unlock.
Epic explains more: “Your Blunderdome efforts will propel you through 100+ levels of Costume, Emote and Celebration unlocks—plus more! This includes some incredible costumes including Spock, Xenomorph and Hatsune Miku!
If you don’t decide to purchase the Battle Pass, Epic has confirmed plans to reward players with a selection of free items based on progression.
Of course, the real highlight of the new season – especially when it comes to Fall Guys – is the addition of new courses.
Tiptoe Finale sees up to four squads tip-toeing their way to the Crown in the middle of the arena. Then there’s Starchart, where players navigate invisible paths to the goal.
“Pixel Painters has you hopping on tiles to spell out the correct patterns,” Epic explains. “You’ll need more than a basic horoscope understanding to get the best of this one!”
Cosmic Highway, meanwhile, sees players hop across rows of moving platforms. Needless to say, make a wrong move and you’ll fall to your doom.
Hyperdrive Heroes tasks players with staying on a hoverboard until the end of the stage, while Hex-a-terrestrial involves floating platforms.
Space Race is essentially the Gauntlet but in space, while Frantic Factory is described as “the free-for-all cousin of 1v1 Button Bashers”.
According to Epic Games, players will also have to overcome brand new obstacles, making each course that little bit trickier.
“Start plotting out your best strategy to overcome our latest obstacles,” Epic continues. “Ion Thrusters, Hover Platforms and Trolleybots are warping their way into the Blunderdome.”
The new season will be accompanied by the release of a big new update. Express Online will post the patch notes in a separate article when the update drops.
