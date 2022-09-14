Fall Guys Season 2 release date, Battle Pass, new courses and MORE

Fans of popular party game Fall Guys are counting down to the start of the brand new season. Titled Satellite Scramble, Fall Guys Season 2 has a September 15 release date on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Express Online has contacted Epic Games for an exact launch time, although it’s worth pointing out that the previous chapter kicked off at 4pm PT, which means UK fans may have to wait until midnight on September 16. Needless to say, we’ll keep this story updated with all of the latest developments, so keep checking back for more information.

The season itself starts with a special launch event, which ties into the whole Satellite Scramble Battle Pass theme.

The Satellite Explorers launch event challenges players to save the Fall Guys satellite by repairing, rebuilding and redesigning the “damaged hunk-a-junk”.

Practically speaking, you’ll be participating in a selection of brand new rounds from the new season.

Earning points in the launch event will even net fans some exclusive rewards, including the Space Bean Nickname for 200 Points, 200 Kudos for 300 Points, the Satellite Explorer Nameplate for 500 Points, the Space Icons Pattern for 800 Points and the Satellite Backpack for 1000 Points.

A new season also means a new Battle Pass, complete with over 100 space-based rewards for players to unlock.

Epic explains more: “Your Blunderdome efforts will propel you through 100+ levels of Costume, Emote and Celebration unlocks—plus more! This includes some incredible costumes including Spock, Xenomorph and Hatsune Miku!

If you don’t decide to purchase the Battle Pass, Epic has confirmed plans to reward players with a selection of free items based on progression.