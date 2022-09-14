First Ever New Orleans Web3 Festival Debuts in October

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Fresh Mint Fest (FMF), a New Orleans-based web3 festival, is excited to announce its first year, debuting Oct. 21-22.

The newest festival of its kind to come to New Orleans, FMF is an annual experience that rallies around the (r)evolution taking place in web3. Showcasing music, gaming and art, the focus is on activating the local community while attracting a global audience and innovative minds to discuss where the envelope can be pushed next.

It’s a street festival meets NFTs. Be part of history and join FMF for the genesis year.

FMF will span three historical venues over two days with 504 available tickets and headliner Big Freedia, New Orleans bounce legend – who is making moves in the world of NFTs.

“Fresh Mint Fest is planting a giant web3 flag here in New Orleans to let the world know that we are at the front of the pack when it comes to web3 innovation and this is where you come to find out. This next wave of tech has the ability to transform New Orleans’ economy and the lives of our culture bearers,” says Patrick Comer, co-founder of FMF (and founder of Lucid, a research technology platform, acquired last year for over $1 billion by Sweden-based Cint Group).

In this hybrid model where conference meets festival, industry leaders and local creatives will be talking-the-talk and walking-the-walk. Innovating conversations surrounding this global movement will be paired with immersive activations and live performances.

This uniquely New Orleans IRL offering adds necessary value to the digital community-building that is happening at a tidal wave pace globally. By creating a direct bridge for New Orleans’ natives to parlay their web2 efforts into web3 formats, it is envisioned as a place to give the community a chance to reimagine new value and opportunity.

Tracks will cover NFTs, Music, Gaming, Art, Social Impact, Hospitality and the Metaverse from the vantage points of creators, collectors, institutions and the general public.

“If you think web3 is just about crypto and JPGs, you should dig deeper quickly. This tech will be a significant part of our future touching our lives in every way, and now is the time our voices can be the loudest in shaping what web3 will become. As we collectively build to benefit our diverse community of creators and change-makers in New Orleans, we are creating the models that will serve those alike, around the world.” says Cheria Scaffidi, co-founder and CEO of FMF.

FMF partners are One Eyed Jacks, Frenchmen Hotel, Midnight Revival, French Market Corp., New Orleans and Co., Idea Village, Nieux Society, GNO Inc., Gripnr, Scale New Orleans, Krewe of Boo.

A limited number of tickets will be available on September 15 via freshmintfest.xyz.

Schedule of Events

Fresh Mint Fest is a curated series of speakers, music performances and pop-up events to enhance the web3 festival experience. The complete schedule will be released late September.

Friday 10/21

Daytime | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

One Eyed Jacks: Speaking panels, art exhibitions and lounges throughout

French Market: Project and presentation HQ, demos, activations

Midnight Revival: Gaming HQ featuring roleplay tabletop to VR gameplay Afternoon | 5-7 p.m.

Midnight Revival: FMF Happy Hour

Evening | 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

● One Eyed Jacks: web3 musical performance, live minting, art exhibitions, the party

Saturday | 10/22

Brunch | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. @ Midnight Revival

Krewe of Boo Halloween Parade | 6:30-8 p.m.

For more information about FMF, visit freshmintfest.xyz.

To be a part of Fresh Mint Fest, email getitdone@freshmintfest.xyz.