FirstFT: India’s most valuable start-up reveals widening losses

Good morning. Education technology giant Byju’s, India’s most valuable start-up, has revealed that it spent almost three times the revenue it brought in during the financial year ending March 2021.

The $22bn Chan Zuckerberg Initiative-backed company has become a bellwether for the fortunes of the edtech sector, which was boosted by school and college closures during the pandemic but is now fighting to justify its elevated valuation as students return to classrooms.

With operational revenue of Rs24.28bn ($305.5mn) set against expenses of Rs69.92bn ($879.6mn), Byju’s registered a loss of Rs45.64bn ($574.2mn) for its 2021 financial year, according to filings obtained by the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Those losses were 13 times greater than the previous financial year’s, which were Rs3.6bn ($45.3mn). Neither Byju’s nor founder and chief executive Byju Raveendran responded to questions about the filings, which were presented 18 months late.

1. South Korea issues arrest warrant for ‘crypto king’ A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon, the co-founder of collapsed cryptocurrency operator Terraform Labs, over allegedly violating capital market rules after the $40bn implosion of the terra and luna tokens earlier this year. The court also issued arrest warrants for five other people connected to Terraform Labs.

2. Japan steps up yen ‘psychological warfare’ with calls to traders A fresh collapse in the Japanese yen halted yesterday after authorities cranked up their warnings over a drop in the currency and called traders to quiz them on market conditions.

“The psychological warfare [between Japanese authorities and market participants] is expected to continue for a while,” said Masamichi Adachi, chief economist at UBS.

3. US creates fund to disburse $3.5bn of frozen Afghan bank reserves US officials said any release of that money would be directed towards bolstering Afghanistan’s macroeconomic stability, including paying for electricity imports and covering arrears at international financial institutions, rather than for humanitarian aid.

4. Bank of East Asia plays down executive’s arrest The executive-vice president and head of northern China for BEA China was detained by Beijing police in July in connection with bribery allegations, financial news website Cailianshe reported on Tuesday. The bank has since played down the reported detention as it continues to reel from a surge in impairment losses linked to the struggling property sector.

5. US shale bosses tell Europe: ‘There’s no bailout coming’ The US shale industry has warned it cannot rescue Europe with increased oil and gas supplies this winter amid fears that a plunge in Russian exports will send crude prices soaring back above $100 a barrel.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization forum The Uzbekistan-hosted event, where Chinese president Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are due to meet, kicks off today.

Japan trade figures Economists expect August’s trade figures to show the biggest trade deficit in nearly nine years as the value of the yen plunged, according to a Reuters poll. (Reuters)

Northern Ireland Protocol deadline Today is the last day for the British government to submit its response to the EU’s complaint over breaches of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Will growth investors keep the faith? The growth investor philosophy has run into rising interest rates, inflation, war and a possible recession. Many high-flying names have been left nursing heavy losses. But faced with such a humbling reversal, few prominent growth investors have abandoned their approach — and some believe the setbacks represent a cautious buying opportunity.

Pandemic fails to shift Japan’s attitude to employee wellbeing Over decades, the Japanese workplace had established many practices and habits that together helped create a reputation for inflexibility, resistance to change and an institutional dismissiveness over the wellbeing of staff.

The battle behind the UN report on China’s Xinjiang abuses It was 12 minutes to midnight in Geneva on the last day of UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s tenure, when her office released a report concluding that the Chinese government had committed “serious human rights violations” in Xinjiang.

Try our personal inflation calculator This year, leading national economies have reached their first double-digit inflation rates since the 1980s. Inflation affects us all, but the rate at which we experience it will depend on our unique spending habits. Use our calculator to estimate your personal inflation rate.

King Charles faces balancing act as Commonwealth head Opinion is split on what the organisation stands for and what the role of a British hereditary monarch should be in the 21st century. As the royal family contends with the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, Anjana Ahuja reports on what grief does to those left behind.

In his latest novel Fairy Tale, Stephen King brings a new twist to age-old grotesquerie. The master of horror embellishes a familiar mystical realm with profanity and gore.