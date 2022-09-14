Germany, Poland, France, Norway and Czech Republic won Quotas to Paris-2024! | Updated September 14 2022

First 6 Quotas in Rifle/Pistol events were allocated today at the European Championship 25/50m in Wrocław, Poland and were won by athletes from Germany, Poland, France, Norway and Czech Republic.

German Doreen VENNEKAMP and Polish Klaudia BRES won them for their national teams in 25m Pistol Women.

French Clement BESSAGUET and German Oliver GEIS won Quotas in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men, Jon-Hermann HEGG from Norway and Petr NYMBURSKY from Czech Republic – in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men.

We congratulate athletes and teams with big success!