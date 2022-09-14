H.O.O.V.E.S. host Yellowstone themed fundraiser for veterans

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – A Swanton-based organization hosts a “Party like a Dutton” fundraiser to raise funds to assist veterans in healing from post-traumatic stress disorders.

The fundraiser is hosted by the H.O.O.V.E.S. organization, which uses horses to help veterans heal from substance abuse and post-traumatic stress.

The event will take place Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the HOOVES retreat center located on 4055 Wilkins Rd., Swanton.

Themed after the tv series Yellowstone, the fundraiser will include a cowboy banquet, live music, and a cash bar.

H.O.O.V.E.S. is a private charity that provides free four-day nonclinical retreats for veterans, first-responders, and their family members.

Admission for the fundraiser is $100.

Tickets for Saturday’s event are available and can be purchased at the organization’s website.

