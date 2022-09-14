Haaland needles former Dortmund team-mates after acrobatic City winner

Haaland, still just 22, was a phenomenon during his two-and-a-half year spell with Dortmund, scoring 86 goals in 89 games and becoming far more valuable than the £51m release clause City ended up paying this summer. Just over a month since his Premier League debut, the Norwegian has already bagged 13 goals in all competitions for his new club as rivals are left to wonder how to keep him under wraps.

Despite Wednesday night’s grandstand finish, Guardiola was seemingly unhappy with how poorly his side performed for the majority of the game. After the final whistle he supposedly blocked his players from conducting interviews and dragged them to the dressing room instead for a stern post-match talk. Having re-emerged, Stones explained how City picked themselves up at the interval and provided extra detail on his own powerful strike.