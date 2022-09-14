Harry denies ‘insisting’ his memoir be published this year





The Duke of Sussex has been working on the book since 2020 with the help of Pulitzer-Prize winning ghostwriter JR Moehringer. However, it may have been pushed back from its November release date, according to royal sources, meaning it would have been available just months after the Queen’s death.

There have been rumours that the “intimate and heartfelt memoir” would expose more details about the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the Firm. Biographer Tom Bower, who released his book on Meghan Markle this year, claimed that Prince Harry “insisted” his memoir be published this year. He told GB News: “I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his book is published in November. “Apparently the publishers are not too certain, but he says if they don’t publish it will be a breach of contract. That’s what I’m told.

“It’s extraordinary. But on the other hand it fits the bill, because Harry and Meghan’s finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix.” However, a source has said that the Duke has denied this, according to the MailOnline. The memoir may in fact have been pushed back to 2023 in order for Harry to write more about the Queen’s death. READ MORE: Passionate crowds gathering to say final goodbyes makes me proud

She previously said: “We don’t put every book on the list so there is nothing to be extrapolated from that.” The Prince said of the upcoming book: “I’m writing this not as the Prince I was born but as the man I have become.” There is speculation that the book could also contain more details about Harry’s relationship with his stepmother Camilla, now Queen Consort of England. It has been rumoured that their relationship has been strained over the years.