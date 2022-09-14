Heidi Klum, 49, flashes her enviably toned legs in tiny mini dress

German supermodel Heidi Klum bought the glam as she walked the red carpetfor America’s Got Talent Season 17 Live Show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel.

The AGT judge, 49, put on a jaw-dropping display thanks to her tiny, pink and blue patterned Dolce and Gabbana mini dress which highlighted her bronzed legs.

Heidi wore her highlighted blonde tresses in a straight style over her shoulders as she stood for snaps.

The model looked fresh-faced and happy as she posed up a storm on the red carpet.

She accessorised her outfit with a pair of strappy gold sandals and a dramatic smokey eye.