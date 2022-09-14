Categories
Hey, Apple — where’d my $499 iPhone go?


Apple has a standard practice whenever it launches new iPhones — go through its phone lineup and weed out any older models that either distract from the new releases or have otherwise outlived their usefulness. The result is that some of the best iPhones drop from view, while other older phones see a price drop. In that way, bargain hunters who can’t or won’t pay flagship prices can still pick up an iPhone at a relative discount.

Indeed, that’s what happened this year with the iPhone 14 announcement. After showing off four new models — the standard iPhone is joined by the iPhone 14 Plus and two iPhone 14 Pro options — Apple pruned some older models from its roster, while lowering the cost of the existing phones that stuck around. 

Specifically, the iPhone 12 remains available for sale at Apple, which cut the price on that model by $100. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have stuck around, too, also for $100 less than they previously cost. That gives the iPhone 14 lineup room to start at $799 for the 6.1-inch iPhone and scale all the way up to $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone SE 2022 rounds out the lineup as the cheapest iPhone, available for $429.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 11

iPhone 14 (left) and iPhone 11 (right) (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Looks like a pretty complete lineup at first glance, with a phone available at a price for everyone. That is, until you take a closer look and realize there’s a $499-sized hole at one end of Apple’s revised iPhone offerings.



