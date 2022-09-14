Hyundai VENUE N Line makes its high impact debut in Metaverse

Being on the forefront of technology and going by the credo of ensuring an exceptional experience to its consumers and prospects Hyundai Motor India launched the Hyundai Venue N Line – a sporty version of its hot selling compact SUV in the metaverse. The entire interactive module built on the Roblox platform was conceptualised by Innocean Worldwide India along with expert inputs from the specialist Metaverse team at their Seoul HQ.

Anushina Rajesh, Vice President, INNOCEAN says “When we first received the brief, we knew we had to make this a big one. Therefore, a digital-first strategy was adopted to use Metaverse for the first time to launch a Hyundai car. The brand’s tagline ‘It’s time to play.’ is in sync with virtual environment where people get the opportunity to experience the car. An intense amount of planning and collaboration with international partners went into the success of the entire exercise.”

The teaser showcases VENUE N Line being driven in Hyundai Mobility Adventure, at Hyundai’s owned space on Roblox. This space consists of multiple attractions developed specially for the VENUE N Line launch, such as the Event Square, N Line Zone, Racetrack & India Zone.

Shiveshwar R. Singh, National Creative Head, INNOCEAN India describing the creative challenge says, “It was a challenging exercise to position the product in such a futuristic way, keeping the brand authenticity intact. Metaverse surely brings new possibilities in the creative space and will play a huge role in making future product launches more interactive just as this one. It will integrate brand truths with gaming possibilities like never before.”

All the attractions offer something unique that highlight the metaverse experience and truly align with the brand ethos. The space has also deployed an interactive NPC of Mr. Tarun Garg, Director Sales, Marketing & Service, who greets all the players entering the metaverse. The N Line zone features the ability to view every aspect of the interiors and exteriors of the VENUE N Line in an interactive and exciting way that only adds to the wow factor. Making this experience available across platforms was key to ensure maximum participation. The Venue N Line experience on Metaverse went life on 6th September 202 at 12 noon.

Ronit Chudasma who led the Metaverse project from the Digital Team at Innocean says, “ From the word go we had a fully interactive Metaverse experience as our deliverable unlike other car brands who had tried a symbolic presence . The Venue N Line presence in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure space incorporates the ability to view the interiors, interact with non-playable characters, create a one-of-a-kind virtual environment that enables a user to experience the power and agility of the car.”

To promote this unique experience among the youthful audience and gamers over and above the usual digital promotional channels, Innocean worked out a collaboration with gamers with a proven social following who streamed this experience to their followers. This gave a large organic boost to the reach of Hyundai Venue N Line. The same is borne out by the numbers. In the opening hours of going live the Venue N Line had 22,600 visitors on meta verse. The brand is currently way ahead of its targeted daily numbers of 15000 visitors and steadily climbing upwards.