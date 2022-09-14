Japan Enviornment Min. Plans Disaster Drills with Pets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)–The Japanese Environment Ministry will carry out disaster drills to practice evacuation of residents with their pets in case of natural disasters.

The drills, to be conducted in around three locations by the end of the current fiscal year to March 2023, will be part of the ministry’s support for local governments working to make it easier to evacuate with pets.

During the drills, experts in disaster reduction and pets will give advice on how to resolve problems arising from accepting pets at evacuation shelters.

The ministry also hopes to promote collaborations between local government sections in charge of disaster reduction and animal welfare, sources said.

The drills, each of which is expected to last a half day, will be based on a scenario in which animal cages will be established at a shelter site.

